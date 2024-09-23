CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Krispy Kreme’s® spicing up of Pumpkin Spice Season goes “next level” this weekend when the brand returns its fall-favorite Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed® doughnut for three days only, Friday through Sunday, Sept. 20-22.

Fall-favorite available Friday-Sunday at Krispy Kreme shops nationwide; $2 Original Glazed dozen offered with purchase of any dozen at regular price (Photo: Business Wire)

In celebration of fall’s “official” arrival Sunday, Krispy Kreme will make it a pumpkin spice three‑day weekend – Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed® doughnuts available by the dozen and individually in‑shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website. The seasonal icon brings just the right amount of pumpkin spice flavor in every melt-in-your-mouth bite.

To further sweeten the weekend, guests can receive an Original Glazed® dozen for just $2 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price at participating shops, limit 2 per customer in‑shop and limit 1 online for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website using promocode “BOGO2.”

Krispy Kreme was among the first brands to “fall” into Pumpkin Spice Season this year, returning its classic combo of pumpkin spice delights beginning Aug. 12: the fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice Cake doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Latte. Both are still available at shops. For more information about the entire Pumpkin Spice lineup, visit www.krispykreme.com/promos/pumpkinspice.

“People love our Pumpkin Spice Latte and Cake doughnut, but Pumpkin Spice Season is not complete without the incredible Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed® doughnut. These are the only three days our famous PSOG will be offered, so visit Krispy Kreme this weekend for the ultimate pumpkin spice experience,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Global Chief Brand Officer.

Krispy Kreme’s Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed® doughnuts also will star Saturday in New York City at ChainFEST, a food festival/pop-culture experience that celebrates casual cuisine and culture, attracting more than 10,000 food lovers at Randall’s Island Park. For information, visit ChainFEST.com.

