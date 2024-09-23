– New data show istisociclib (KB-0742) triggered cell death in preclinical ovarian cancer models of platinum and PARP-inhibitor (PARPi) resistance –

– New PK/PD results demonstrate that istisociclib given at 80mg on a 4 days on/3 days off schedule resulted in sustained downregulation of CDK9-dependent genes in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) –

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to developing small molecule therapeutics that address cancers and other diseases driven by deregulated transcription, today highlighted new preclinical data from a study of istisociclib (KB-0742). The poster presentation took place over the weekend at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 15th Biennial Ovarian Cancer Research Symposium.

Kronos Bio is currently evaluating istisociclib, a CDK9 inhibitor, in an expansion cohort of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to explore single agent activity in platinum-resistant high-grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSOC).

"We’ve demonstrated preclinical evidence that istisociclib induced DNA damage and subsequent cell death, which further supports our clinical program focused on platinum-resistant high-grade serous ovarian cancer," said Luis A. Carvajal, Ph.D., Director of Translational Development at Kronos Bio, the lead author on the poster. "Importantly, platinum or PARPi insensitive cell lines showed greater sensitivity to istisociclib in cell viability assays. Moreover, ovarian cancer cells with PARPi resistance were sensitized to PARP inhibition in the presence of istisociclib.”

Dr. Carvajal added, “Based on new PK data from our ongoing clinical trial, we conclude that plasma levels were consistent with efficacious exposures observed in preclinical models of ovarian cancer, and we are excited to be enrolling patients into an expansion cohort of patients with platinum-resistant high-grade serous ovarian cancer.”

From the presentation, “Preclinical and clinical data support clinical expansion of istisociclib (KB-0742), an oral CDK9 inhibitor, into platinum-resistant ovarian cancer,” a summary of results is outlined below.