Title: p300 KAT Inhibition Selectively Targets Multiple Cell Types Involved in Chronic Inflammation and Downregulates Key Inflammatory Cytokines Presenter: Peter Rahl, Ph.D., Vice President, Discovery Biology Abstract Number: 2598 Poster Session: Cytokines & Cell Trafficking Date and Time: Monday, November 18, 2024, from 4:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST

The presentation will be available under the Science & Pipeline section of the Kronos Bio website on November 14, 2024. The abstract can be found on the American College of Rheumatology’s website.

About Kronos Bio Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON) is a clinical-stage company dedicated to developing small molecule therapeutics that address deregulated transcription, a hallmark of cancer and other diseases. Our proprietary discovery engine decodes complex transcription factor regulatory networks to identify druggable cofactors. We screen for and optimize small molecules that target these cofactors in a tumor-specific context. These efforts have yielded a preclinical pipeline along with two internally developed drug candidates. KB-0742 targets CDK9 to address MYC deregulation in solid tumors and KB-9558 targets p300 to address IRF4 dependence in multiple myeloma.

Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit https://www.kronosbio.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

