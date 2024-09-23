Austin, Texas, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of Texas at Austin Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center will work with renowned Texas-based architects Lake Flato and landscape architects Studio Outside to develop a comprehensive plan to support the Center’s growth and surging interest in native plants and natural landscapes.

The Wildflower Center is world recognized for its native plant botanic garden and its educational and landscape restoration programs. It has grown from welcoming 45,000 visitors per year in 1995 to more than 250,000 guests last year.

To accommodate future growth and increased programming, the Wildflower Center hopes to expand and enhance its guest amenities, including welcome facilities, gardens, education spaces, and food service, and create and renovate facilities for its research, conservation and horticulture programs.

Lake Flato Architects, based in San Antonio and Austin, will serve as architects of record for the project. One of the most lauded architecture firms in the world, Lake Flato will work closely with the Wildflower Center to develop the plan, which will likely include extensive and wide-ranging additions and alterations to existing structures and landscapes.

“By prioritizing this growth plan, the Wildflower Center is honoring its roots while deepening its impact—integrating conservation, education and research into a world-class destination that will bring a larger audience into closer dialogue with the natural world. We are excited to be collaborating with this remarkable team, the community and the Center’s visionary staff,” said Bob Harris, Partner, Lake Flato.

Dallas’ award-winning Studio Outside will serve as the planners and landscape architects and work closely with Lake Flato and other collaborators to design outdoor spaces that meet the future needs of the Center, from accessible-for-all trails and gardens to outdoor education experiences that inspire guests to take action.

“The Wildflower Center will be entering a new era of national leadership in its field research, public enjoyment, and horticultural education. As the state’s official botanic garden and arboretum, it will continue to delight and inspire the burgeoning population in Austin, as well as visitors from afar who admire Lady Bird Johnson’s vision for beauty across the nation,” said Tary Arterburn, Principal, Studio Outside. “We anticipate the Comprehensive Plan to encompass and open up all the inherent opportunities for the Wildflower Center based on its mission and unique site.”

Austin-based landscape architect Christine Ten Eyck will contribute her regional expertise to the design of gardens throughout the project.

Additional members of the team include Canopy Strategic Partners, Garza EMC, Siglo Group, CaCo Architecture, Cultural Strategies, Altura Solutions, Acacia Heritage Consulting and EudaCorp.