NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

LALIGA North America (LLNA) today announced the slate of events for the 2024-25 edition of “El Partidazo,” the season-long event series highlighting many of the biggest games in Spanish soccer, and bringing exclusive experiences to fans in the United States. Members of the new “LL12” fan club for North American fans, launched in conjunction with AnyRoad, will get exclusive opportunities to meet LALIGA legends, and get closer to the league they love.

“We are delighted to finally announce this year’s “El Partidazo” schedule to our millions of fans in this country,” said Nicolás García, VP Strategy & Business Development of LLNA. “Our partnership with AnyRoad and the creation of LL12 shows our deep commitment to bringing first-class, money-can’t-buy experiences to LALIGA fans across the States. This schedule of “El Partidazo” events will allow us to do that on a scale never-before-seen in the US, continuing our plan of giving back to all of our fans who watch LALIGA religiously every weekend.”

Created in 2023, “ El Partidazo” allows fans in North America to celebrate their fandom of LALIGA, with watch parties for the biggest games in Spanish soccer. This season LLNA will host more than 40 different events across the United States, bringing the passion, excitement, and drama of LALIGA directly to the fans like never before.

“El Partidazo” promises to be a true highlight of the soccer season in North America,” said Jonathan Yaffe, CEO and Co-Founder of AnyRoad. “We’re delighted to have partnered with LLNA to create LL12, and we will continue to empower our partners to make these strong and meaningful connections with their superfans using the platform. What we will create for LL12 members at “El Partidazo” core events will ensure these weekends become “must-attend” for established and new LALIGA fans alike.”

The core event series will feature two-day events, built around the biggest matches in the LALIGA season. On day one, in partnership with Plei (the leading pick-up soccer app in the US), LLNA will host a Pre-Party, with pick-up soccer games. LALIGA Ambassadors will meet the local community, watch the games, and award exclusive prizes to the winners. On day two, LLNA will host watch parties for the biggest games in the LALIGA season. These will be hosted by a LALIGA ambassador, at a large venue where fans of both teams can enjoy the spectacle of a LALIGA matchday.

“ Plei is delighted to partner with LALIGA North America to create unforgettable experiences for fans across the United States,” said Sebastian Duque, CEO and co-founder of Plei. “The Plei pickup soccer app is built around connecting fans with one another, and creating opportunities for people to come together and play this beautiful game we love. It’s therefore a very natural partnership for us to join forces with LLNA, to celebrate the game in North America, and build incredible events together in the “ El Partidazo” series.

Beyond these watch parties, LLNA will also host Satellite Parties at Peña (Fan Group) bars in a variety of cities across the US, where hardcore fans of teams regularly gather for games. Bars in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington D.C., Atlanta, San Diego, San Francisco, and Dallas will host these events. The first event will be September 29, at Tom’s Watch Bar, in Los Angeles, for Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid.