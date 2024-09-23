LambdaTest Launches iPhone 16 Series for Testing on Day of Release

NOIDA, India & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

LambdaTest, a leading cloud-based unified testing platform, has the immediate availability of all four models of the iPhone 16 series for both manual and automated testing. This launch, which coincides with the global release of the iPhone 16 series, empowers developers and testers to ensure their web and mobile applications are fully compatible with Apple’s latest devices and operating system, iOS 18.

With this timely integration, users can now test their applications on the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, all on day zero of device availability. Whether it’s real devices or virtual testing environments, LambdaTest enables companies to future-proof their apps by running scalable tests on the latest iPhone models, ensuring seamless performance across devices. This capability allows businesses to identify issues early, improve performance, and enhance user experience across the latest Apple devices.

“Being able to test on the iPhone 16 series from day one is a game-changer for our customers, as it allows them to stay ahead of the competition by ensuring their apps are compatible with the newest technology as soon as it is released,” said Mayank Bhola, Co-Founder and Head of Product at LambdaTest. “We’re committed to delivering cutting-edge testing solutions that help developers and testers build flawless digital experiences.”

With the addition of the iPhone 16 series, LambdaTest continues to lead the industry in offering the most up-to-date and comprehensive testing infrastructure for web and mobile apps. As businesses continue to innovate and grow, LambdaTest remains their trusted partner in ensuring app compatibility across various devices and platforms.

To start testing your apps on the iPhone 16 series with LambdaTest, visit https://applive.lambdatest.com/app.

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an intelligent and omnichannel enterprise execution environment that helps businesses drastically reduce time to market through Just in Time Test Orchestration (JITTO), ensuring quality releases and accelerated digital transformation. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.