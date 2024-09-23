Sections
September 20, 2024

LambdaTest Launches Professional Services to Elevate Quality Engineering Excellence

NOIDA, India & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

NOIDA, India & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2024--

LambdaTest, a leading cloud-based unified testing platform, officially introduced its Professional Services, designed to transform how organizations achieve quality engineering excellence. This service offers a comprehensive suite of end-to-end testing solutions, powered by AI-driven technology, ensuring maximum test coverage, optimized test scripts, and seamless framework migrations.

The newly launched services address key challenges enterprises face today—enhancing testing efficiency, increasing coverage, and reducing bottlenecks in QA. LambdaTest Professional Services also offers tailored test suite development, ensuring that organizations can craft custom solutions suited to their specific needs, while ongoing efficiency maintenance ensures long-term performance and quality.

With flexible pricing plans that scale as per business needs, LambdaTest’s Professional Services are built for agility, making it easier for businesses of any size to implement robust testing frameworks and stay competitive in the fast-paced digital landscape.

As a trusted partner to over 2 million users across 132 countries, LambdaTest ensures that businesses can build secure and high-quality products with confidence. The Professional Services are backed by enterprise-grade security, round-the-clock support, and extensive documentation to simplify the testing process.

"We understand that today’s digital-first enterprises need a robust, agile, and efficient testing strategy to succeed. Our Professional Services are designed to be a partner in this journey, helping businesses not just meet but exceed their quality engineering goals,” said Asad Khan, Founder and CEO, of LambdaTest.

LambdaTest Professional Services are now available globally, supporting businesses in achieving their quality assurance goals, building trust with customers, and driving digital transformation with precision.

For more information, please visit: https://www.lambdatest.com/professional-services

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an intelligent and omnichannel enterprise execution environment that helps businesses drastically reduce time to market through Just in Time Test Orchestration (JITTO), ensuring quality releases and accelerated digital transformation. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.

  • Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.
  • HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to cut down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

For more information, please visit, https://lambdatest.com

