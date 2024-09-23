ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC) (NASDAQ: LASE ), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications, has released a shareholder letter.

Dear Laser Photonics Shareholders,

As we’re about to end the third quarter and transition into the fourth, we are delighted to share with you the latest accomplishments at Laser Photonics and reveal some strategic plans. This year, we have witnessed a growing awareness of the benefits of laser material processing from enterprises in a wide range of industries – to name a few, we have served clients operating in defense, nuclear power, oil and gas, nondestructive testing, robotics, and more. Along with this interest from industry professionals in our products, we have seen our stock rise significantly over the past months.

Internally, our commitment to continuously improve our technology, expand our sales and marketing efforts, and deliver outstanding shareholder returns remains vigorous.

Portfolio Expansion and Technological Advancements

Laser Photonics strives to make laser-powered technology accessible to small businesses and large enterprises that tackle the challenges of material processing. We have a robust portfolio of both stationery and handheld fiber laser systems for cleaning and surface conditioning, cutting, marking, and welding. Our product design and engineering teams stand ready to customize these systems according to our clients’ special requirements. LPC is also working to develop entry level laser cleaning models to increase access to our laser technology.

This year, we have upgraded our CleanTech cleaning and surface treatment products by integrating additional safety features, mobile connectivity, and automation. Our handheld laser cleaning systems are now more user-friendly, compact, mobile, and versatile than ever before. We are also increasing the output power of our Marlin portable line of laser systems for surface treatment in marine applications.

Further, LPC has enhanced its defense and military-oriented product line as we offer DefenseTech laser systems in collaboration with Fonon Technologies, our promotion sibling for defense and military applications. With new partnerships and increased sales in this division, this venture has proven its success and achieved a new level of monetization lately.

Expansion of Team and Facilities

We have been actively attracting new talents to expand our capabilities and accelerate efforts in sales and engineering. Among top management, LPC has welcomed a new Vice President of Sales, as well as new Directors for Semiconductor, Additive Manufacturing, and Outside Sales.

To accommodate our growing personnel and boost logistics and quality control, we are expanding to a new facility in Lake Mary, Fla. The new facility will also house LPC's state-of-the-art Customer Experience Center (CEC), where prospective clients will try out our advanced laser technology. A laser equipment training center for customers is also in the works. It will serve as a comprehensive educational hub for team leaders and individual users to receive hands-on practical guidance on the operation and maintenance of a laser system.

Marketing and Outreach

To expand our visibility and awareness in various industrial sectors and capital markets, we have actively participated in several key conferences this year, including NCMS technology showcases for government contractors, MegaRust 2024 in San Diego, focusing on corrosion solutions for the Navy, and many others.

In the near term, LPC is planning to attend the 2024 MINExpo International in Las Vegas and FABTECH 2024 in Orlando, Fla. We look forward to illustrating how our technology can improve mining and manufacturing operations and plant the seeds for new sales and partnerships. We would love to meet and connect with you there.

Further, LPC is continuing its successful multi-city Product Roadshows, bringing laser systems directly to customers for hands-on experience and interactive sessions. Each roadshow features product demos, panel discussions, marketing material distribution, Q&A sessions on industry trends, ESG benefits, and value propositions, helping prospective clients discover how LPC’s laser systems can meet their needs.

Strategic Plans and Diversification

With support from our parent company Fonon, an industrial laser equipment developer with four decades of expertise, we are throwing forces into the development of zero-width cutting technology for semiconductor materials, and the integration of AI into laser-powered robotic systems.

Together with Fonon, we have been advancing the development of the prototype for the Laser Shield Anti-Drone System (LSAD), a cutting-edge defense solution against unauthorized drones. Early tests at LPC’s Orlando R&D facility have been successful, marking a significant milestone for our teams.

Building on strategic pillars of sustainable laser material processing and superior customer value, we aim to increase our impact and scale up operations, diversify into new markets, and play a bigger role in both global and domestic regions. LPC will continue investing in product development, customer acquisition, and deepening our partnerships.