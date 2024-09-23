Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

Laser Photonics Welcomes New Outside Sales Director To Propel Laser Material Processing Market Penetration

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE ) (LPC), a leading global developer of laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications, announced today that it has appointed Robert Hoffman as its new Outside Sales Director as part of its long-term growth and diversification strategy.

Prior to joining Laser Photonics, Hoffman served as the Southeast Regional Sales Manager for Keyence, a leading provider of factory automation solutions, including sensors, measuring systems, laser markers, microscopes, and machine vision systems. He also held the role of Project Manager at Easy Imex, assisting businesses from Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe in importing products from overseas. Earlier in his career, he managed logistics accounts at Total Quality Logistics, one of the nation's largest freight brokerage firms, and worked as a Quality Assurance Specialist for Bluegreen Vacations, focusing on legal and financial transactions.

This strategic appointment aligns with LPC's goal of driving revenue growth and fostering client relationships in rapidly expanding technical sectors. Hoffman's extensive sales expertise in factory automation and various manufacturing sectors makes him an ideal fit for LPC's ambitious expansion plans.

"Robert's experience will be crucial in implementing the innovative sales processes needed for our growth," said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of LPC. "He brings a wealth of expertise and achievement in sales and sales management, particularly in manufacturing centers and the high-growth automation field. As we continue to invest in our sales organization over the next year, Robert's leadership and understanding of LPC's target customers will be instrumental in reducing sales cycle times and streamlining processes necessary for our growth."

Hoffman added, "I am thrilled to join Laser Photonics on its journey to capture an even larger share of the market. One of my immediate goals is to enable our sales staff to conduct more demonstrations and part testing at customer facilities. Onsite sample testing will not only speed up the sales cycles but also demonstrate our commitment to providing service and exceptional product performance. I am dedicated to helping establish LPC as a key player in the material processing space."

Hoffman received his B.S. in Economics from Florida State University. He brings more than 10 years of sales leadership experience in business-to-business (B2B) sales, strategic planning, technical sales and operations, account management, inventory planning, financial analysis and forecasting, logistics planning and quality assurance.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, maritime, nuclear and space industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. We encourage readers to review the “Risk Factors” in our Registration Statement for a comprehensive understanding. Laser Photonics Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924679503/en/

CONTACT: Investor Relations Contact:

laser@haydenir.comMedia Contact:

Karla Kizzort

KKizzort@laserphotonics.com

KEYWORD: FLORIDA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER ENERGY HARDWARE OIL/GAS ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION ALTERNATIVE ENERGY ENERGY TECHNOLOGY OTHER MANUFACTURING ENGINEERING AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING OTHER TECHNOLOGY AEROSPACE MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corporation

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/24/2024 07:00 AM/DISC: 09/24/2024 07:00 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924679503/en

