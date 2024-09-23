ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE ) (LPC), a leading global developer of laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications, announced today that it has appointed Robert Hoffman as its new Outside Sales Director as part of its long-term growth and diversification strategy.

Prior to joining Laser Photonics, Hoffman served as the Southeast Regional Sales Manager for Keyence, a leading provider of factory automation solutions, including sensors, measuring systems, laser markers, microscopes, and machine vision systems. He also held the role of Project Manager at Easy Imex, assisting businesses from Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe in importing products from overseas. Earlier in his career, he managed logistics accounts at Total Quality Logistics, one of the nation's largest freight brokerage firms, and worked as a Quality Assurance Specialist for Bluegreen Vacations, focusing on legal and financial transactions.

This strategic appointment aligns with LPC's goal of driving revenue growth and fostering client relationships in rapidly expanding technical sectors. Hoffman's extensive sales expertise in factory automation and various manufacturing sectors makes him an ideal fit for LPC's ambitious expansion plans.

"Robert's experience will be crucial in implementing the innovative sales processes needed for our growth," said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of LPC. "He brings a wealth of expertise and achievement in sales and sales management, particularly in manufacturing centers and the high-growth automation field. As we continue to invest in our sales organization over the next year, Robert's leadership and understanding of LPC's target customers will be instrumental in reducing sales cycle times and streamlining processes necessary for our growth."

Hoffman added, "I am thrilled to join Laser Photonics on its journey to capture an even larger share of the market. One of my immediate goals is to enable our sales staff to conduct more demonstrations and part testing at customer facilities. Onsite sample testing will not only speed up the sales cycles but also demonstrate our commitment to providing service and exceptional product performance. I am dedicated to helping establish LPC as a key player in the material processing space."

Hoffman received his B.S. in Economics from Florida State University. He brings more than 10 years of sales leadership experience in business-to-business (B2B) sales, strategic planning, technical sales and operations, account management, inventory planning, financial analysis and forecasting, logistics planning and quality assurance.

