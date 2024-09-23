Nashville, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBMC, a top accounting and business consulting firm in the nation, is pleased to announce the launch of its Family Law Support Services practice with the addition of two shareholders, Cheryl Panther and Scott Womack. This strategic expansion adds to LBMC’s robust Litigation Support and Valuation Practice and comes just two months after the firm announced the expansion of its Consulting and Business Intelligence practice. Part of LBMC’s rapidly growing Advisory practice, Family Law Support Services provides expertise and specialized support for litigated divorce and family law matters, as well as collaborative and mediation processes.

Comprehensive Services for Complex Family Law Matters

"With the addition of the Family Law Support Services practice, LBMC further enhances our commitment to providing comprehensive and personalized financial and advisory solutions to our clients. The expertise Cheryl Panther and Scott Womack bring to this practice allows us to support our clients with the highest level of professionalism and insight in the complicated areas related to family law. Their combined experience in financial planning, business valuation, and litigation support enhances our ability to guide clients through complex financial disputes, ensuring their personal and financial interests are safeguarded throughout the entire process,” said Jim Meade, CEO and Managing Shareholder of LBMC.

LBMC’s Family Law Support Services practice specializes in assisting clients in family law matters and disputes, providing financial and advisory services to divorcing spouses, their attorneys, courts, and family offices and other related entities. Services include:

Valuation Services: Valuation of businesses, professional practices, executive compensation, stock options, pensions, and other assets. Additional valuation services include identification, categorization and tracing of marital vs. separate assets, identification and allocation of personal and enterprise goodwill, and active vs. passive appreciation analyses.

Forensic Services: Tax analysis, lifestyle analysis, dissipation analysis and asset tracing.

Litigation Support: Expert testimony, discovery assistance, deposition preparation, and trial preparation.

Collaborative Divorce and Mediation: Serving as financial neutral in collaborative cases and as a mediator under Tennessee Rule 31, and providing business valuation services.

Post-Divorce Support: Financial implementation, ongoing education and post-divorce support.

Cheryl Panther joins LBMC as co-leader of the practice area for expert financial services to family law and estate attorneys and their clients, bringing more than 30 years of experience to her role. Prior to joining LBMC, Panther served as Founder of Panther Financial Planning, LLC, and Panther Financial Divorce Solutions, LLC, where she provided financial solutions to clients navigating divorce settlements and estate strategies.

A Tennessee Supreme Court Rule 31 Listed Family Mediator, Panther specializes in creative analytical solutions for the complex financial and taxation issues in divorce cases and settlements, providing a variety of specialized financial services to clients and their attorneys as a neutral financial expert. She brings that same level of expertise to forensic, tax, and financial analyses as a consulting or testifying expert in complex litigated divorce matters. In addition to family law expertise, Panther offers comprehensive financial planning that complements LBMC's tax strategies, providing a holistic approach to help individuals and families navigate financial transitions while staying aligned with their values.

Panther’s additional designations include Certified Public Accountant/Personal Financial Specialist, Advanced Divorce Financial Analyst, and Certified Divorce Financial Analyst. Panther is a member of numerous organizations, including the American Institute of CPAs, Tennessee Society of CPAs, Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts, and the International Academy of Collaborative Professionals. She holds her undergraduate degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and her Executive Certificate in Financial Planning from Belmont University.

"We are pleased to welcome Cheryl Panther to co-lead LBMC’s Family Law Support Services practice,” said Meade. “Cheryl’s unique skill set and unmatched experience enhances LBMC’s ability to provide clients with the financial clarity and strategic advice needed during some of life’s most challenging transitions, ensuring we continue to deliver the highest level of expertise and support to protect their financial interests.”

Scott Womack returns to LBMC after serving as Senior Vice President at Mercer Capital, bringing more than 25 years of experience in business valuation and litigation support, with a focus on family law litigation, including traditional litigated divorce and collaborative divorce. Womack works closely with family law attorneys in divorce matters including valuation of assets, forensic accounting, and expert testimony.