Local News & NorthwestSeptember 22, 2024

Leading Global Aviation Lawyer Paul Jebely Joins Sterlington as Partner and Vice Chair, International

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

Sterlington PLLC announced that Paul Jebely has joined the firm as Partner and Vice Chair, International. Widely regarded as the top private aviation attorney globally serving UHNWIs, Jebely has also advised on multibillion-dollar M&A, restructuring and disputes in commercial aviation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240922100781/en/

Paul Jebely, Partner and Vice Chair, International, Sterlington PLLC. (Photo: Business Wire)

Most recently named “Aviation Trailblazer of the Year,” Jebely’s long list of accolades also include “Private Aviation & Yacht Lawyer of the Year” and “Private Wealth Lawyer of the Year.” He has served as lead counsel on approximately $23 billion of aircraft transactions including several “Deal of the Year” transactions in commercial aviation. He is especially known globally for his work in private aviation and yachting on behalf of individuals with combined published net worth in excess of $1 trillion, prompting leading legal publisher Chambers & Partners, in its most recent High Net Worth ranking, to note him as “… the Top Gun for ultra-high net worth aircraft owners ” and “… the billionaire whisperer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Paul to Sterlington as we continue to build our global aviation and private wealth practices,” said Christopher S. Harrison, founding partner and CEO of Sterlington. “His expertise and leadership in aviation law will further enhance our ability to serve our clients at the highest level while his appointment as international vice chair marks an exciting new chapter as we expand our global reach. Paul’s appointment will not only strengthen our firm but also benefit our clients who rely on us for strategic and complex legal counsel.”

In addition to his legal practice, Jebely is the Chair and Founder of The Hague Court of Arbitration for Aviation (The Hague CAA), an innovative specialised arbitration and mediation institution that is shifting the dispute resolution paradigm in the global aviation industry through his leadership. He is also Visiting Scholar at The Nelson R. Mandela School of Law in South Africa.

Jebely’s previous law firm roles include serving as a global head of aviation, marine and private wealth practices at leading international law firms.

“I am eager to contribute to the firm’s dynamic growth, especially internationally, and work with its exceptional team to continue advancing legal excellence,” said Jebely, who will be based in Hong Kong but will travel extensively for his clients. “My own law practice centers on advising extraordinary people in connection with extraordinary machines, and now my global clients and my team will benefit from working alongside some of the brightest ethical legal minds and a forward-thinking firm that is itself changing the face of high-end legal services.”

About Sterlington

Sterlington PLLC is an international law firm focusing on complex corporate, litigation and transactional matters. By offering high-level legal expertise and customized client solutions, the firm helps clients around the world achieve their business goals. Visit us at www.sterlingtonlaw.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240922100781/en/

CONTACT: Media Inquiries

Kate Quince

Head of Marketing and Communications

Sterlington

Kate.quince@sterlingtonlaw.com
Paul Jebely

paul.jebely@sterlingtonlaw.com

