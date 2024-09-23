LearnUpon Becomes a HubSpot App Partner with a Certified Integration

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

LearnUpon, a leading Learning Management System (LMS) provider, today announced that it has become a HubSpot App Partner with a certified integration. LearnUpon is one of the first LMS providers to achieve this certified integration, which is accessible through HubSpot’s App Partner Program, an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations.

After joining the HubSpot App Marketplace two years ago, the partnership has been highly successful and continues to grow. As one of the few HubSpot-certified learning solutions in the Marketplace, it underscores LearnUpon’s dedication to advancing customer education technology.

With this certified integration, HubSpot customers can connect their CRM with LearnUpon’s LMS, enabling them to build a customer training academy that onboards, engages, and retains customers in an automated, scalable way. Customer education can be incorporated into targeted learning, and businesses are equipped with data to better understand the impact and ROI of training their customers at scale.

Since 2023, the partnership and integration between the two has continued to improve and streamline customer experience, helping to:

Onboard and continuously engage customers by seamlessly delivering product training

Nurture business leads by delivering valuable learning insights such as relevant industry knowledge and content

Automate user data flow between both solutions to gather insights on the impact of learning on product adoption, customer happiness, and retention

“Our customers want to achieve great results fast, and we’re always looking to provide innovative solutions and tools that will help them do their jobs quickly and streamline operations,” said Scott Brinker, VP of platform ecosystem at HubSpot. “LearnUpon’s offering is a great option for achieving that efficiency, and we’re excited that they’re a part of the App Partner Program.”

HubSpot’s App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. In order to qualify, certified integrations must demonstrate an investment in product quality and customer experience. The achievement of the integration furthers LearnUpon’s mission to provide innovative learning technology and data utilization across its platform.

“Customer experience is central to LearnUpon’s mission in delivering high-quality learning programs that bring real results, and the certified integration within HubSpot’s App Partner Program demonstrates a clear investment in product quality and customer experience,” said Des V. Anderson, CTO and co-founder of LearnUpon. “As such, we’re thrilled to continue such a meaningful partnership and become a HubSpot App Partner with a Certified Integration. It allows LearnUpon to seamlessly integrate into HubSpot’s massive ecosystem and for all LearnUpon customers to easily achieve their growth goals and long-term success.”

This new certification comes on the heels of LearnUpon’s recent announcements of impressive customer growth, new senior leadership additions, and the launch of its brand new customer education feature, LearnUpon Anywhere. Additionally, LearnUpon just exhibited at HubSpot INBOUND Sept. 18-20 at The Boston Convention and Exhibition Center Event, further highlighting the company’s offerings and partnership with HubSpot and its ecosystem.

Learn more about the certified integration here.

About LearnUpon