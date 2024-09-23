ADA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

The LegalShield Consumer Stress Legal Index (CSLI), a study that tracks about 150,000 calls per month from everyday Americans seeking legal help, remained elevated in August, one month after the steepest surge in the study’s 22-year history.

LegalShield's Consumer Stress Legal Index hits 67.7 in August, highest since Nov 2020, following July's record 5.8-point surge.

The latest index results, which compares stress in battleground states to the national average, point for the first time in this election cycle to a GOP White House win.

Jump in Stress Not a Fluke

“The trending in the calls we’re taking suggest an economy where consumers are still stretched thin – they’re looking for legal help to manage their pocketbook challenges,” said Matt Layton, LegalShield senior vice president of consumer analytics. “Based on calls from everyday Americans, our historic results suggest they remain unsettled about the economy.”

The CSLI tracks approximately 150,000 calls per month from everyday Americans in all 50 states seeking legal help from LegalShield’s provider law firms.

In July, the index hit its largest single-month jump in 22 years up 5.8 points to 67.6, and the August CSLI ticked up another 0.1 point to 67.7, making it the highest level recorded since November 2020.

Stress in Battleground States Flips to Slight GOP Lead

In the presidential election battleground states, consumer stress rose even more, now topping the national stress level.

In each presidential election year since 2004, when battleground states exhibited higher stress compared to the national average in October and November, a Republican was elected; and when battleground states exhibited lower stress than the nation, a Democrat won.

“This year’s trend line looks similar to 2016 when battleground stress was below the national average until late summer, and in September popped above the national level through the Republican victory,” said Layton. “Similarly in 2012, battleground stress hovered around the national average and in September dipped below through the election won by Democrats. We can’t predict what will happen and it’s essentially even right now, but history shows a precedent of a late summer shift that holds through November.”

The LegalShield CSLI in battleground states rose 0.5 points in August to 67.8, a tenth of a point above the national average.

Jobs and Debt Drive Consumer Stress

LegalShield’s provider law firms echo the story told in the unemployment numbers.

“We are talking with people who are unemployed or under employed. They do not have enough income to meet their ordinary expenses and they are looking for assistance,” said Heidi C. McGee, supervising attorney at Willinger, Willinger, & Bucci, P.C., a LegalShield provider law firm serving Connecticut. “Mortgage and credit card interest rates are only beginning to ease off their recent highs and everything costs more, especially food and housing. Adult children are moving in with mom and dad and extended family members to share living expenses and to avoid eviction or foreclosure.”