SILICON VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

The Hispanic Technology Executive Council (HITEC) recognizes the achievements and contributions of the top US-based Hispanic technology executives with the goal of celebrating their impactful leadership and inspiring others looking to build careers in technology. HITEC’s vision is to accelerate the power and impact of Hispanic technology leaders, achieving lasting equity from the classroom to the boardroom.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240917000288/en/

Leo Loro, Senior Director, U.S. Healthcare and Lifesciences at Microsoft (Photo: Business Wire)

“The HITEC 100 leaders inspire our community, they trail-blaze new and exciting paths for our Industry and the society, they are the lighthouse of the art of the possible,” said HITEC Board Member and Awards Committee Chair, Alvaro Celis.

The 2025 HITEC 100 Award recipients include some of the world's most esteemed Hispanic leaders from global Fortune 100 firms, including CEOs, CIOs, CTOs and leaders in diverse technology disciplines. Forty-six percent of this year’s HITEC 100 Award recipients are Latinas and recipients come from 16 unique countries from throughout Latin America, Spain and Portugal. Recipients are leaders from 65 different companies and 38 percent are being recognized with the HITEC 100 Award for the first time.

“Technology is the most critical engine for growth in any business and any sector. Technology leaders, especially those recognized as part of the HITEC 100 are helping drive innovation and the global economy,” said HITEC Board Chair Rosa Ramos-Kwok. "The HITEC 100 recipients are driving impact and change in their companies and are setting a bright example for rising leaders. The members of the HITEC 100 are the pride of our community!”

"As a leader in the high-tech and healthcare sectors, I’ve always been committed to leveraging AI for meaningful impact,” said Leo Loro, Senior Director, U.S. Healthcare and Lifesciences at Microsoft. “By focusing on strategic AI partnerships, we’ve been able to drive initiatives that not only enhance healthcare delivery but also improve patient outcomes and overall efficiency. Being recognized among the HITEC 100 is truly an honor. This award fuels my dedication to empowering the next generation of Hispanic leaders. We’re using technology to create real opportunities and make a difference, and I’m proud to be part of this transformative journey."

Nominations for the HITEC 100 are solicited from HITEC members, partners, and the public. Awardees are evaluated based on the scope and scale of their work, their contributions to technology, their leadership within the ever-changing global landscape of technology, and their efforts to mentor and develop the next generation of Hispanic technology leaders.

HITEC will recognize the HITEC 100 at the HITEC 100 & Corporate Awards Gala on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, as part of the HITEC Fall Leadership Summit hosted by Capital One in McLean, VA.

To view the complete HITEC 100 list, please click here.