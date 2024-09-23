DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--
LevelBlue, a leading provider of managed network security services, managed detection and response, strategic consulting, and threat intelligence, today announced the availability of LevelBlue Managed Threat Detection and Response (MTDR) for Government. This 24/7 service is designed to protect highly sensitive data or data that is subject to increased, evolving government regulations and requirements.
Intended for U.S. federal, state, and local governments (or companies doing business with such entities), LevelBlue MTDR for Government helps mitigate risk and improve resiliency with threat detection and response built on the company’s proprietary, FedRAMP-authorized open XDR platform. The service is managed by LevelBlue’s experienced U.S.-based team, which augments customers’ existing staff with threat detection and response expertise across their hybrid environments. LevelBlue also provides services to help customers meet requirements for incident readiness and response, as well as governance, risk, and compliance.
“Our research found that 56% of leaders have limited visibility into the IT estate, with digital transformation and dynamic computing only adding to the problem,” said Bob McCullen, Chairman and CEO of LevelBlue. “In the government sector, this is an even greater challenge, given the lack of resources and cybersecurity expertise, paired with new, evolving federal mandates. With LevelBlue MTDR for Government, we’re removing the complexity from cybersecurity and making cyber resilience attainable for government entities and the businesses that work with them.”
Additional key benefits include:
About LevelBlue
We simplify cybersecurity through award-winning managed services, experienced strategic consulting, threat intelligence and renowned research. Our team is a seamless extension of yours, providing transparency and visibility into security posture and continuously working to strengthen it.
We harness security data from numerous sources and enrich it with artificial intelligence to deliver real-time threat intelligence. This enables more accurate and precise decision making. With a large, always-on global presence, LevelBlue sets the standard for cybersecurity today and tomorrow. We easily and effectively manage risk, so you can focus on your business.
Welcome to LevelBlue. Cybersecurity. Simplified. Learn more at www.levelblue.com.
