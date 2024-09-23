DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

LevelBlue, a leading provider of managed network security services, managed detection and response, strategic consulting, and threat intelligence, today announced the availability of LevelBlue Managed Threat Detection and Response (MTDR) for Government. This 24/7 service is designed to protect highly sensitive data or data that is subject to increased, evolving government regulations and requirements.

Intended for U.S. federal, state, and local governments (or companies doing business with such entities), LevelBlue MTDR for Government helps mitigate risk and improve resiliency with threat detection and response built on the company’s proprietary, FedRAMP-authorized open XDR platform. The service is managed by LevelBlue’s experienced U.S.-based team, which augments customers’ existing staff with threat detection and response expertise across their hybrid environments. LevelBlue also provides services to help customers meet requirements for incident readiness and response, as well as governance, risk, and compliance.

“Our research found that 56% of leaders have limited visibility into the IT estate, with digital transformation and dynamic computing only adding to the problem,” said Bob McCullen, Chairman and CEO of LevelBlue. “In the government sector, this is an even greater challenge, given the lack of resources and cybersecurity expertise, paired with new, evolving federal mandates. With LevelBlue MTDR for Government, we’re removing the complexity from cybersecurity and making cyber resilience attainable for government entities and the businesses that work with them.”

Additional key benefits include:

Evolve and strengthen security posture for risk identification, mitigation, and governance: LevelBlue MTDR for Government enables security teams to quickly identify and address security gaps, reduce risk, and protect the public sector without impacting service, while offering comprehensive reports required under certain federal mandates.

Bolster limited staffing resources: Customers can overcome resource obstacles with year-round 24/7 staffing, complete with proactive threat monitoring and management by U.S.-based cybersecurity professionals. LevelBlue SOC analysts work side-by-side with agency teams on incident investigations and response workflows, while analysts perform ongoing alarm validation, incident investigation, security orchestration and automation, and proactive threat hunting.

Manage sensitive data and increase visibility across a diverse, distributed attack surface: LevelBlue’s open XDR platform (USM Anywhere) is a flexible, scalable SaaS offering that centralizes visibility by providing a single dashboard for analysts to monitor across the agency’s environment (including network, endpoint, on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments).

Protect against sophisticated threats: The USM Anywhere platform continuously integrates curated threat intelligence from LevelBlue Labs and the LevelBlue Labs Open Threat Exchange (OTX), so security teams can stay ahead of the latest attacks. More than 400K security professionals contribute to the LevelBlue Labs OTX globally from 140 countries.

Support SOC modernization efforts, including augmenting functions for exposure management: LevelBlue can provide guidance for improving security operations and accelerated SOC modernization efforts. LevelBlue MTDR for Government integrates with industry-leading vulnerability management tools to help agencies find assets, identify, prioritize, patch or remediate vulnerabilities, and meet compliance mandates.

