WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) between October 7, 2020 and March 19, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important September 27, 2024 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Lifecore securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Lifecore class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=24052 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 27, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lifecore maintained deficient internal controls over financial reporting; (2) as a result, Lifecore issued several financial statements that were inaccurate and would need to be restated; (3) Lifecore’s purported remediation efforts with respect to the foregoing deficiencies were ineffective; (4) all of the foregoing impaired Lifecore’s ability to timely file periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission in compliance with NASDAQ listing requirements; (5) accordingly, Lifecore’s financial position and/or prospects were materially overstated; and (6) as a result, Lifecore’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages. To join the Lifecore class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=24052 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.