THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced that it has been named on Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. This marks the second consecutive year the Company has earned this prestigious distinction.

“We are proud to be recognized among the World's Most Trustworthy Companies,” said Eric Lipar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LGI Homes. “This honor underscores our commitment to integrity and excellence. This achievement highlights the strength of our culture and, most importantly, the dedication of our employees who provide outstanding service as they help families across the country realize the dream of homeownership.”

This prestigious award is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The World’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2024 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of more than 70,000 participants in 23 industries spanning 20 countries. All stock-listed companies headquartered in one of the target countries with a revenue of over 500 million USD were considered in the study. The participants rated companies in terms of three touchpoints of trust: Investor Trust, Customer Trust, and Employee Trust.

The awards list was announced on September 4 th, 2024, and can be viewed on Newsweek’s website here.

About LGI Homes