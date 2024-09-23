OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Liber Hotel Osaka (located in Konohana-ku, Osaka, operated by Musashino Co., Ltd.) is joining the new "MUJI room" project launched by Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (headquartered in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo) and refurbishing 12 guest rooms to create "MUJI rooms." Liber Hotel Osaka aims to be "a hotel where guests can release their mind from daily life and enjoy the extraordinary." Ryohin Keikaku presents its corporate purpose as contributing to the realization of "a decent society and living." Liber Hotel Osaka offers a new type of hotel stay where you can experience the MUJI world with the concept of "another life blend into local areas."

As inbound demand rises with the approaching Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, the hotel has collaborated with MUJI, a globally recognized brand, to enhance its international appeal. A comfortable space where you can stay at ease, surrounded by simple MUJI designs, integrates with Liber Hotel Osaka's concept of luxe (the ultimate comfort for oneself). Eco-friendly materials, local products, and artist works from Osaka and the Kinki region create an interior that emphasizes regional characteristics. By creating a space where guests can comfortably stay even for mid and long-term visits, the hotel invites guests to enjoy a "home-like travel hotel stay" experience.

Overview of Guest Rooms Number of guest rooms: 12 total Floor: 4

Type A 49m 2 / Capacity: 2-3 people A space featuring wood, offering simplicity while focusing on practicality and a comfortable sleep

Type B 49m 2 / Capacity: 2-3 people A room featuring tiles with a texture that evokes the feel of earth

Type C 49m 2 / Capacity: 3-4 people A room with bunk beds that can accommodate up to 4 guests

Type D 66m 2 / Capacity: 4-6 people A room with bunk beds and a spacious living space that can accommodate up to 6 guests

Service Schedule Start of Reservations: September 5, 2024 (Thursday) at 10:00 AM Start of Accommodation: December 1, 2024 (Sunday) Price: From ¥68,000 per room for two guests (including breakfast, taxes, and service charges) Details will be available on the hotel’s official website. MUJI room Details https://hotel-liber.jp/room/muji_room?wovn=en

Company Overview Company name: Musashino Co., Ltd. Representative: President and CEO, Nobuyuki Yasuda Address: 1-1-1 Nishihara, Asaka City, Saitama 351-0034, Japan Established: December 1969 Business: Food manufacturing and sales, operation and management of sports and leisure facilities URL: https://www.ms-net.co.jp/

