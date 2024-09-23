NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum held September 19th are now available for online viewing. This event was co-sponsored by Zacks Small-Cap Research.

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through September 24th.

September 19th