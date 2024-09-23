Life360 Set to Join Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIF), the leading family connection and safety company, today announced that it will join the Russell 2000® and the Russell 3000® Indexes as part of the quarterly Russell US Index initial public offering (IPO) additions, effective after the U.S. market opens on September 23, 2024.

“The addition of Life360 to the Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes is a key achievement and a testament to our continued growth and progress as a public company,” said Chris Hulls, co-founder and CEO of Life360. “We are excited to join the notable companies in the Russell 2000 and 3000 portfolios and look forward to the increased exposure to investors of our vision to provide a comprehensive solution to staying connected and protecting what matters most to families.”

Membership in the U.S. Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the small-cap Russell 2000® Index, as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. In addition to annual index reconstitutions that take place in the second quarter each year, initial public offerings (IPOs) are added to the Russell US indexes on a quarterly basis. For more information on the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes and the Russell indexes quarterly updates for IPOs, go to https://www.lseg.com/en/ftse-russell/russell-reconstitution/ipo-additions.

About Life360 Life360, a family connection and safety company, keeps people close to the ones they love. The category-leading mobile app and Tile tracking devices empower members to stay connected to the people, pets, and things they care about most, with a range of services including location sharing, safe driver reports, and crash detection with emergency dispatch. As a remote-first company based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Life360 serves approximately 70 million monthly active users (MAU), as of June 2024, across more than 150 countries. Life360 delivers peace of mind and enhances everyday family life in all the moments that matter, big and small. For more information, please visit life360.com. (NASDAQ: LIF) (ASX: 360)

About FTSE Russell FTSE Russell is a leading global provider of benchmarking, analytics, and data solutions for investors, giving them a precise view of the market relevant to their investment process. A comprehensive range of reliable and accurate indexes provides investors worldwide with the tools they require to measure and benchmark markets across asset classes, styles, or strategies.