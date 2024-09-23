14th Annual Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery Conference

Conference Date/Location: October 28-29, 2024, in Boston, MA

Details: Ryan Swanson, Ph.D., Lifecore’s director of process development, will deliver a presentation as part of the event’s injectable formulations and technologies track, and the company will host booth meetings with existing and prospective customers and partners.

Presentation Title: Avoid Injectables Pitfalls: Five Early Considerations to Shorten Timelines and Reduce Costs Throughout Your Program

Presentation Timing: 5:15 – 5:30 p.m. Eastern on Monday, October 28