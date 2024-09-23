Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

Lifecore Biomedical to Participate at Upcoming Industry Conferences and Events

CHASKA, Minn., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc., Associated Press

CHASKA, Minn., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR ) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that the company will participate at four upcoming industry events. Details of the company’s activities at these events are as follows:

  • Medical Aesthetic Injectable Summit 2024 Conference Date/Location: October 4-5, 2024, in Marbella, Spain Details: Darren Hieber, Lifecore’s senior vice president of corporate development and partnerships, will participate in a roundtable discussion and the company will host meetings with existing and prospective customers and partners Roundtable Topic: Filler Raw Materials Roundtable Timing: 3:20 – 3:40 p.m. local time
  • CPHI Worldwide 2024 Conference Date/Location: October 8-10, 2024, in Milan, Italy Details: Lifecore will have a significant business development and marketing presence, including hosting booth meetings with existing and prospective customers and partners.
  • 21st Annual Parenteral Drug Association Universe of Pre-Filled Syringes and Injection Devices Conference Conference Date/Location: October 22-23, 2024, in Phoenix, AZ Details: Lifecore will have a significant business development and marketing presence, including hosting booth meetings with existing and prospective customers and partners
  • 14th Annual Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery Conference Conference Date/Location: October 28-29, 2024, in Boston, MA Details: Ryan Swanson, Ph.D., Lifecore’s director of process development, will deliver a presentation as part of the event’s injectable formulations and technologies track, and the company will host booth meetings with existing and prospective customers and partners. Presentation Title: Avoid Injectables Pitfalls: Five Early Considerations to Shorten Timelines and Reduce Costs Throughout Your Program Presentation Timing: 5:15 – 5:30 p.m. Eastern on Monday, October 28
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

For booth information and links to event websites, consult https://www.lifecore.com/events/

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFCR ) is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials, and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Lifecore’s website at www.lifecore.com.

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. Contact Information: Vida Strategic Partners Stephanie Diaz (Investors) 415-675-7401 sdiaz@vidasp.com Tim Brons (Media) 415-675-7402 tbrons@vidasp.com

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy