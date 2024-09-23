CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

LHL Strategies, Inc. (“Lighthouse Life” or the “Company”), a life settlement market-maker, originating life insurance policies for resale to institutional asset investors, today announced the acquisition of the key assets of Settlement Benefits Association (SBA) and the hiring of SBA’s founders, Noam Weiss and Adam Lippman, as senior executives. Several of SBA’s top employees have also been hired at Lighthouse Life.

SBA operated as a life settlement broker for over twenty years and established long-standing relationships with insurance and financial professionals. SBA also pioneered digital marketing in life settlements and helped countless seniors who contacted them directly about selling their policies.

“Acquiring SBA’s assets and hiring SBA’s seasoned team accelerates Lighthouse Life’s ability to meet the growing needs of longevity-risk asset managers to acquire life policies from a trusted market maker,” said Michael Freedman, Lighthouse Life’s CEO.

Weiss and Lippman will lead Lighthouse Life’s three distinct direct-to-consumer marketing brands. The Company acquired the assets of Harbor Life Settlements, the life settlement industry’s leading SEO lead generation brand, in July. Lighthouse Life Direct is the Company’s own brand marketing life settlements directly to seniors.

“Adam and Noam are universally respected in the life insurance and life settlement markets. We are thrilled that they are bringing their proven success in B2B and B2C marketing and sales to Lighthouse,” said Andrew Brecher, COO of Lighthouse Life.

Noam Weiss said, “We’re joining Lighthouse because we share the Company’s vision and plans for growth in a changing and expanding life settlement market. Adding the experience, knowledge and relationships we’ve developed over twenty years to Lighthouse Life will grow the policy origination capabilities beyond what each of our companies could do separately.”

“Lighthouse Life is trusted by consumers, intermediaries and asset managers alike, which was a big factor in our decision to join the Company,” said Adam Lippman, adding, “Our network of professionals is excited to work with us at Lighthouse Life and we’re excited to expand Lighthouse Life’s partnerships with financial professionals.”

About Lighthouse Life

LHL Strategies, Inc. is the parent company of Lighthouse Life Capital LLC, and its subsidiaries, Lighthouse Life Solutions, LLC, Lighthouse Life Direct, LLC, Harbor Life Settlements, LLC, and Settlement Benefit Holdings, LLC (“Lighthouse Life” or the “Company). The Company sources and purchases life insurance policies for resale to longevity-risk asset funds and managers. The Company is driving its growing direct-to-consumer and B2B policy origination strategies. Lighthouse Life delivers value to seniors and investors through fast, efficient, and transparent life settlement transactions.