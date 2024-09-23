Lincoln Financial Mourns the Death of Board Member Michael F. Mee

RADNOR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Lincoln Financial (NYSE: LNC) Chairman, President and CEO Ellen Cooper today issued the following statement on the recent passing of Lincoln Board member Michael F. Mee:

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our Board colleague, Michael Mee. Michael’s long tenured service to Lincoln was invaluable. I appreciated his sound advice and insights, which were always anchored to the best interests of the company and our shareholders. Michael’s support of our mission to provide financial protection and security to millions of Americans was unwavering. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Judy, and his family.”

Lead Independent Director Bill Cunningham added: “Michael Mee was a dear friend and a trusted colleague. Michael provided invaluable strategic advice during the span of his commendable service to the Lincoln Board. He cherished his family, and our deepest sympathies are with Judy, his three daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren. He will be sorely missed by his Lincoln family.”

Among his various Board duty assignments, Mee most recently served as Chair of the Compensation Committee of the Lincoln National Corporation Board of Directors.

Mee was retired from the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Bristol-Myers Squibb. Prior to that, he held respective senior leadership positions at Wang Laboratories, the Norton Co., Monsanto and Chrysler.

Mee earned his undergraduate degree from Bentley College and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Minnesota. His involvement with the University of Minnesota continued as he served on the Board of Overseers of the Minnesota Carlson School of Management for a number of years. He also served as a Director of Ferro Corporation from 2001 to 2010.

About Lincoln Financial

As of December 31, 2023, approximately 17 million customers trust Lincoln Financial’s guidance and solutions across four core businesses – annuities, life insurance, group protection, and retirement plan services. As of June 30, 2024, the company had $311 billion in end-of-period account balances, net of reinsurance. Headquartered in Radnor, Pa., Lincoln Financial is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) and its affiliates.

