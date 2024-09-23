DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Lincoln Property Company (“Lincoln”), a global, full-service real estate firm, announced the evolution of its Sustainability Services offering with the appointment of two leaders who will guide the company’s new, customizable sustainability framework centered around People, Places and Performance. Anna Honeycutt, Executive Vice President, adds senior leadership responsibilities for Sustainability, while ESG industry expert Lindsey Pierson takes on the role of lead Sustainability Strategist nationally.

Ms. Honeycutt, who also serves as Lincoln’s head of Human Resources, spearheads the company’s growing Sustainability practice across its national, full-service real estate platform, with priority focus on Lincoln's corporate and client-specific programs and the implementation into service lines, most notably for Property Management and Development and Construction. In this role, Ms. Honeycutt ensures Lincoln remains at the forefront of best practices in sustainability, as well as the evolving regulatory environment, on behalf of clients representing more than 411 million sq. ft. under management, and active development projects exceeding 48.5 million sq. ft. nationally. Based in Charlotte, Ms. Honeycutt is a well-rounded leader who joined Lincoln in 2005 and has held a variety of senior leadership roles at the company during her almost 20-year tenure. Ms. Honeycutt is committed to fostering a resilient culture within Lincoln and for our clients, positively impacting the communities in which we work, live and operate.

As the company’s lead Sustainability Strategist, Ms. Pierson oversees the implementation of corporate and client-specific sustainability programs nationally. In her newly elevated role, Ms. Pierson leverages Lincoln's proprietary Sustainability Playbook to develop and implement client-specific sustainability programs, leveraging innovative technologies and strategies for energy efficiency and decarbonization across clients' operating assets and development projects. Ms. Pierson joined Lincoln in 2022 and has led the effort in registering Lincoln as a participant in WELL at Scale, Fitwel Champion, and LEED Volume program for Industrial Assets.

The company has over 65 million sq. ft. of LEED-, WELL-, Fitwel-, WiredScore-, and Energy Star-certified assets currently under management, and has developed over 38 million sq. ft. of certified assets.

