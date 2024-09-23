VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

Lincoln Property Company, a global, full-service real estate firm, last week celebrated the official opening of a new Port of Vancouver USA Terminal 1 mixed-use development with Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle, port officials, partners, and tenants. The two-building complex features 366,000 square feet of Class A office space, 12,000 square feet of ground floor retail space, and premium commercial amenities in the city’s burgeoning waterfront district.

The Port of Vancouver USA four years ago selected Lincoln to develop the site on port land along the Columbia River in one of two master-planned communities that are transforming the waterfront into an upscale live/work/play neighborhood.

Ideally located in the city’s urban core with exceptional access to highways, public transit, and Portland, the waterfront district is emerging as a premier destination for businesses, residents and tourists in the fastest growing city in the Portland-Vancouver MSA.

“Today marks an important milestone in the continuing revitalization of Vancouver’s historic waterfront,” said Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle. “We thank Lincoln for sharing our vision of a thriving urban neighborhood; a space that attracts residents, visitors and businesses to this inviting and wonderful location along the Columbia River and that promotes our city’s continued growth.”

Lincoln’s Terminal 1 development will be the new global headquarters for ZoomInfo, the Vancouver-based go-to-market AI platform provider.

“Vancouver continues to provide a great home for ZoomInfo, and our employees are excited to move into these new state-of-the-art buildings,” said Matt Simpson, director of facilities at ZoomInfo, a leader in Vancouver’s growing technology sector. “The spacious design, first-class amenities, and prime location will improve the experience for our ZoomInfo team.”

Lincoln’s Terminal 1 complex features 10- and nine-story buildings, a rooftop deck, and 10,000 square feet of undulating landscaped green spaces and outdoor seating that will also be open to the public. A significant number of parking to support the project will be available on nights and weekends.

“We are thrilled to have worked with The Port of Vancouver, the City, and a myriad of other exceptional partners to deliver the Terminal 1 project and contribute to creating a truly vibrant community,” said Patrick Gilligan, Senior Executive Vice President for Lincoln’s Pacific Northwest and Mountain West regions. “This state-of-the-art complex underscores Lincoln’s commitment to the highest standards of sustainable development, placemaking, and architecture.”

The Terminal 1 project, which is targeting LEED Gold certification, is a 10-acre site already featuring an AC Hotel by Marriott, green open spaces, walking trails, and bike paths, with a public market and multifamily housing in the pipeline. It is adjacent to The Waterfront, a 32-acre master-planned community with several apartment buildings, office space, restaurants, shops, and a $35 million riverfront park.

“The Terminal 1 office building is the latest jewel in the port’s reimagination of this incredible site that’s providing the region with vital economic benefits,” said Julianna Marler, CEO of the Port of Vancouver USA. “We’re excited for the continued transformation of Terminal 1 into a world-class location for businesses to thrive, shoppers and diners to visit and the public to enjoy.”

When completed, the communities collectively will have an estimated 3,300 luxury residential units, boutique hotels and other amenities, and will generate over 4,000 permanent jobs.

Vancouver, located at a key crossroads of shipping lanes, interstate highways, national rail lines, and the Portland International Airport, has experienced tremendous growth over the last decade, thanks to zero corporate and personal-income taxes and pro-business incentives. The Port of Vancouver USA Terminal 1 development, for instance, is a designated Opportunity Zone.