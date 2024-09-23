NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Why: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) resulting from allegations that Lions Gate may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

So what: If you purchased Lions Gate securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=28778 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

What is this about: On August 27, 2024, Bloomberg published an article entitled “Lions Gate Sued by Pension Fund Seeking to Block Starz Split.” It stated that “[o]ne of the world’s largest pension funds sued Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. to block the movie and television studio from separating its struggling Starz cable and streaming service via a blank-check merger. Canada Pension Plan investment Board [. . .] filed a lawsuit Tuesday in New York alleging Lions Gate violated obligations to investors in a $1 billion 2021 note issue in order to pave the way for its profitable studio business to be transferred to a special purpose acquisition company.”

On this news, the price of Lions Gate Class A common stock fell by 3.58% on August 27, 2024, and Lions Gate Class B common stock fell by 3.5% on that same day.