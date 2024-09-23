CLATSKANIE, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

Hawk Networks has introduced Liquid Infrastructure, the world’s first tokenized telecom asset platform. Liquid Infrastructure facilitates programmable revenue sharing between multiple entities, offering a groundbreaking solution for communities and network operators.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240923356633/en/

Image of 6 homes connected to the same WiFi network with a large coin in the middle. Telecom towers and mountains are behind them. (Graphic: Business Wire)

By enabling programmable revenue sharing, Liquid Infrastructure not only streamlines network operations but also opens new funding avenues for private entities, local governments, and underfunded communities, paving the way for scalable growth. One of the platform’s early successes is a collaboration between LongFi Solutions and Hawk Networks that enabled affordable, high-speed internet access to veteran housing in Phoenix, Arizona. This collaboration is the first instance of tokenizing a telecom asset and streaming payments to coordinate and operate a broadband network across multiple partners.

Liquid Infrastructure is designed for the Althea L1 blockchain, a blockchain specifically built to handle the complex needs of telecom, utilities, and infrastructure projects. Unlike other blockchains, the Althea L1 blockchain is optimized for high-volume, low-latency utility transactions, making it uniquely suited to manage the intricate financial and operational demands of global telecom infrastructure. With the Liquid Infrastructure platform, physical assets like fiber-optic networks, telecom towers, and 5G radios are tokenized, making them easier to fund, operate, and manage.

Liquid Infrastructure leverages the security and transparency of blockchain with the programmability of streaming payments, democratizing access to vital infrastructure tools. This fundamentally changes the way these assets are owned, operated, and built, providing an accessible solution to both large and small operators alike.

“The launch of Liquid Infrastructure is a game-changer,” said Deborah Simpier, CEO of Hawk Networks. “Communities and operators now have the tools needed to fund, build, and maintain sovereign and resilient networks.”

Telecom operators, both large and small, often struggle to fund and build networks while managing large amounts of assets. The top 30 telecom companies alone hold $2.5 trillion in assets, and yet, funding and coordination often remain inefficient and fragmented. Liquid Infrastructure provides the tools for the programmable coordination of critical infrastructure assets, simplifying these challenges through automated solutions—helping even smaller operators compete and grow. This unlocks a new era of decentralized, transparent, and community-driven development. As Liquid Infrastructure rolls out globally, Hawk Networks invites telecom operators, local governments, and investors to explore how tokenized infrastructure can unlock new potential for their communities.

About Liquid Infrastructure

Liquid Infrastructure is the world’s first tokenized asset platform dedicated to telecom, utilities, and infrastructure. Liquid Infrastructure enables fractional ownership and decentralized management of essential infrastructure assets. Investors and communities can now take part in the infrastructure economy that was previously closed to them.

About Althea L1 Blockchain

Althea L1 blockchain is a purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain designed for the decentralization and tokenization of telecom, utilities, and infrastructure assets. Althea L1 offers a secure, scalable, low-cost blockchain infrastructure tailored to support critical physical infrastructure projects globally.

About Hawk Networks

Founded in 2017, Hawk Networks is committed to revolutionizing the way telecom networks are built, funded, and operated. Hawk Networks incubated the groundbreaking Althea platform, which leverages dynamic routing protocols, machine-to-machine payments, and revenue-sharing smart contracts to create decentralized, multi-stakeholder networks.

As a leader in telecom innovation, Hawk Networks has pioneered several key technologies, including its NMS, Operator Tools, and KeyLTE/5G Core, which integrates LTE and 5G capabilities into consumer routers. This allows users to establish and operate broadband LTE/5G networks, fostering connectivity, collaboration, and economic empowerment.

For more information about Hawk Networks, please visit hawknetworks.net or email hello@althea.net.