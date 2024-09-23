TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--
Lithium Royalty Corp. (TSX: LIRC) (“LRC”) is pleased to report that Winsome Resources Limited (“Winsome”) announced the completion of a scoping study for its 100%-owned Adina Lithium Project (the “Adina Project”) located in Québec, Canada. The study highlights the Adina Project as one of the most capital-efficient hard-rock lithium projects in North America. The scoping study is a significant milestone for Winsome and for the 4.0% gross overriding revenue royalty (GOR) that LRC owns over the Adina Project.
“Lithium Royalty Corp. congratulates Winsome Resources on the release of its maiden scoping study on the Adina Project, which cements the project as one of the most competitive, scalable, and simple spodumene projects in the Americas. We believe that the progress of the Adina Project through its development to eventual production will uncover substantial value to LRC,” said Ernie Ortiz, President and CEO of LRC.
Key Highlights of the Scoping Study
Key Life-of-Mine Statistics from Winsome Scoping Study:
Figure
Units
Renard plant - Targeted throughput
1.7
Mtpa
Renard plant - Nameplate throughput capacity
2.2
Mtpa
Production target - Indicated mineral resource
31.2
Mt
Indicated mineral resource
61.4
Mt
Production target - Inferred mineral resource
4.6
Mt
Inferred mineral resource
16.5
Mt
Mine life
21
Years
Production target - Average annual concentrate production
256
ktpa
Projected LRC GOR royalty undiscounted cashflow
$296
USD millions
About Lithium Royalty Corp.
LRC is a lithium-focused royalty company organized in Canada, which has established a globally diversified portfolio of 35 revenue royalties on mineral properties that are related to the electrification and decarbonization of the global economy. The Company’s royalty portfolio is focused on the battery supply chain for the transportation and energy storage industries and is underpinned by mineral properties that produce or are expected to produce lithium and other battery materials. LRC is a signatory to the Principles for Responsible Investment; the integration of ESG factors and sustainable mining are considerations in our investment analysis and royalty acquisitions.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements with regard to the potential expected from the royalty acquired from Winsome Resources Limited (“Winsome”). Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described under “Risk Factors” in LRC’s Annual Information Form dated March 27, 2024, and in particular risks summarized under the “Risks Related to Mining Operations” heading. Forward-looking information is based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, the following: estimates of commodity prices, particularly lithium-related products; the accuracy of public statements and disclosures made by Winsome as the owner, developer and operator of any lithium project based on the mining rights underlying the royalties held by LRC, including with respect to mineral resources, mineral reserves, construction timelines, production estimates and other related matters; the economic viability of Winsome’s Adina lithium project; that Winsome’s Adina lithium project will be developed, transitioned into production and successfully achieve production ramp up, in each case, in accordance with Winsome’s expectations; no adverse development relating to Winsome’s Adina lithium project; and the absence of any other factors that could cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated, intended or implied. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, you are cautioned against placing undue reliance on this information since actual results may vary from the forward-looking information. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release, and we do not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.
