Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

LivaNova to Announce Third-Quarter 2024 Results

AP News, Associated Press

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

LivaNova PLC (Nasdaq: LIVN), a market-leading medical technology company, will host a conference call to discuss its third-quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 12 p.m. London time (8 a.m. Eastern Time). The Company will release its third-quarter 2024 results prior to the call.

A live audiocast will be accessible at www.livanova.com/events. Listeners should log on approximately 10 minutes in advance to ensure proper setup to receive the audiocast. To listen to the conference call by telephone, dial +1 833 470 1428 (if dialing from within the U.S.) or +1 929 526 1599 (if dialing from outside the U.S.). The conference call access code is 881946. A replay will be available on the LivaNova website for 90 days following the call.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to provide hope for patients and their families through medical technologies, delivering life-changing solutions in select neurological and cardiac conditions. Headquartered in London, LivaNova employs approximately 2,900 employees and has a presence in more than 100 countries for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems worldwide. For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning the Company’s goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives, plans, underlying assumptions, and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the next Company conference call. Actual events may differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. LivaNova undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925920214/en/

CONTACT: LivaNova Investor Relations and Media Contacts+1 281-895-2382

Briana Gotlin

Director, Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@livanova.com

Deanna Wilke

VP, Corporate Communications

Corporate.Communications@livanova.com

