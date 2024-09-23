SOKO Distributors, a subsidiary of The Wachira Group, is a Tier 1 supplier, WBENC & MBE certified, and the first black-owned and woman- owned distributor, importer, exporter of wine, beer, and liquor licensed in California. Founded in 2017 to be a market disruptor of the alcohol industry structure by funneling high quality underrepresented small, medium and large-scale producers into markets. We grow our clients' market share across the United States, while leveraging our Californian in-state footprint. We have a broad reach, having served Delta Airlines at both SFO and LAX airports and 38 Total Wines & More across California. We are currently East African Breweries Limited (EABL) contracted importers of Tusker Beer into the U.S.

About Kelly Family Distributors

KF Distributors in Atlanta, GA was founded by Ricardo Kelly. Kelly noticed a vastly increasing number of black-owned wine and spirits businesses having difficulty obtaining a distributor willing to showcase their products in front of retailers. He then created KF Distributors to change that narrative and to provide these brands with a platform that will produce actual results. Being the only veteran black-owned liquor distribution company speaks volumes. “We want to be a one-stop shop for new spirit producers and existing companies. We can help create, design, warehouse, distribute, and ultimately grow brands utilizing the latest marketing and sales technology and through our robust network of stores and restaurants. “, said Kelly. The team leverages insights into the industry and an understanding of market demographics to position these wine and spirit brands in ways that will attract consumers. KF Distributors takes pride in representing quality premium brands from across the country, that offer the consumer high-quality products at a true price value. KF Distributors continues to grow and will expand into multiple states within the United States.

