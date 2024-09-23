LLYC Announces New U.S. Leadership Structure

Jeff Lambert Appointed as Executive Chairman and Mike Houston as Chief Executive Officer

MIAMI and GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LLYC (BME:LLYC), a global Corporate Affairs and Marketing consulting firm, today announced a new corporate structure for the United States, consolidating its U.S. operations in order to increase resource efficiency, amplify its portfolio of solutions, and better explore new opportunities in the U.S. market.

Lambert by LLYC founder Jeff Lambert has become the U.S. Executive Chairman and Lambert by LLYC President Mike Houston has been appointed as U.S. CEO, effective immediately. Mr. Houston also joins the LLYC Global Executive Committee. Other U.S. executives announced today, which will form the new LLYC U.S. Executive Committee, include:

Federico Isuani, Marketing Solutions Americas Lead

Don Hunt, Corporate Affairs U.S. Lead

Yndira Marin, U.S. Chief Operating Officer

Michelle Olson, U.S. Chief Client Officer

Mauricio Payan, U.S. Chief Financial Officer

Kim Hoyle, Business Development U.S. Lead

Gloria Raines, Human Resources U.S. Lead

“In line with our strategic plan, this new structure will enable us to expand our presence in the U.S. and solidify our position as a key player in the world’s largest market,” stated Alejandro Romero, LLYC Partner and Global CEO. “The acquisition of Lambert Global was a pivotal moment for our firm, establishing the U.S. as our second-largest market. With this new corporate framework, our U.S. team is empowered to seize new opportunities and drive continued growth across the region.”

The new executive team will lead LLYC’s team of more than 100 professionals across the country in delivering a wide range of products and services based on creativity, influence, and innovation. These efforts are designed to enhance and protect the value of its clients’ businesses, turning every day into an opportunity for brand growth.

"Today marks an exciting new chapter for our agency as we continue our expansion in the U.S. market,” stated Jeff Lambert, LLYC U.S. Executive Chairman. “By establishing this dynamic leadership team, we’re confident that our growth in the U.S. will be both impactful and sustainable, and organic and acquisitive, while staying true to our commitment to excellence in corporate affairs and marketing."

“This consolidated structure unlocks the full potential of our teams,” emphasized Mike Houston, LLYC U.S. CEO. “By harnessing LLYC’s global strength and applying it to the U.S. market, we’re creating a powerful synergy that drives innovation and sets the stage for exceptional growth. This seamless blend of global vision and local expertise positions us to deliver even greater value to our clients while expanding our footprint on the world stage.”

Mr. Lambert, who founded Lambert Global in his basement at age 26 and has led the firm through 25 straight years of growth to become Michigan’s largest PR firm, and a top-10 firm nationally in investor relations, brings over 30 years of professional experience to the position of U.S. Executive Chairman.