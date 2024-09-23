SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Lorentz Solution, Inc., the world’s leading provider on electromagnetic (EM) design and simulation, today announced that it is jointly presenting a paper with Nvidia at the TSMC 2024 Open Innovation Platform Ecosystem Forums around the world. TSMC OIP brings together the semiconductor design community for the exhibition of the latest technologies and design solutions. The paper is titled, “Distributed and GPU-accelerated 3D EM Simulations for IC and 3DIC Photonics Applications with PeakView®.”

The next generation of high-performance computing data centers in the AI era requires extremely fast data transmission rate at high bandwidth. Optical connectivity based on silicon photonics and its integration with conventional electronic IC designs represents an essential component for these innovations.

PeakView ® delivers a seamless and consolidated workflow, from the design and optimization of advanced photonics layouts to fullwave 3D EM simulations and equivalent circuit model generation, all within PeakView ® and foundry PDK, perfectly fit for the most demanding silicon photonics EM design needs. More impressively, PeakView ®' s solving time is massively accelerated with the latest and foremost GPU cards available in the market. In fact, the joint paper presents speed improvements of up to ~9.8x for the professional Nvidia DGX platform, and up to ~5x acceleration with the recently released Nvidia RTX GPU cards.

“PeakView ® is playing a significant role in the latest silicon design innovations. We are grateful and proud that Nvidia agrees to share the advances in the TeraHz and Photonics EM designs based on PeakView ® in TSMC OIP forums,” said Jinsong Zhao, President and Founder of Lorentz Solution. “Advanced technologies such as 3DIC and COUPE (COmpact Universal Photonic Engine) are pushing EM tools to the new design boundaries. Lorentz will continue to advance the best EM technologies for this new era of HPC and AI silicon design.“

About Lorentz Solution, Inc.

Lorentz Solution, Inc, recently celebrating its 20 th anniversary, is the world’s leading supplier of 3D EM simulation and design solutions. Based in the heart of Silicon Valley, USA, Lorentz Solution, Inc. has supported PeakView ® with patented and unique EM IC and 3DIC capabilities for high-speed designs. With its 3D signoff accuracy from DC to mmWave-TeraHz, PeakView ® has been widely adopted by top IDM, fabless companies and semiconductor foundries.

