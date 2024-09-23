JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotto.com, the nation's first online lottery platform to digitally deliver official state lottery draw games and scratch tickets, is celebrating another extraordinary jackpot win of $250,000. Texas resident Joshua won big in the Texas Lottery's “All or Nothing” draw game, where customers have a chance to win either by not matching any numbers or, in Joshua’s case, by matching “All” 12 numbers!

Joshua signed up for Lotto.com just two days before ordering his winning ticket. Beginner's luck was certainly real for this customer. After seeing a Lotto.com ad on his Instagram, he decided to test his luck and sign up for the online courier. Once the app was downloaded, he immediately ordered a few tickets for larger jackpots, then noticed the smaller “All or Nothing” jackpot and thought, why not?

This recent win comes on the heels of several top tier prizes won on Lotto.com by Texas residents. Notable prizes for Lotto.com players in Texas include a remarkable $2 million Powerball win and another impressive $250,000 prize in the “All or Nothing” draw game. Unlike Joshua, the previous “All or Nothing” winner won the jackpot by matching none of the numbers drawn, or “Nothing,” one of the many reasons why this game is both fun and unique. In July, Lotto.com reached their two millionth customer milestone and are excited to continue celebrating with winning customers.

“We are ecstatic to have another Texan win big on Lotto.com, especially knowing he was new to the platform,” said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com Inc. “As we continue to expand into new markets and welcome new customers, we look forward to bringing more winners to the lottery and additional incremental funds to important state run programs.”

As with all tickets ordered on the Lotto.com platform, the Texas “All or Nothing” game contributes incremental funds to meaningful Texas state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health, and other important services.

Lotto.com currently offers draw games to customers in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon and Texas, with plans to expand into more states in the near future. Additionally, Digital Scratch tickets are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Ohio, Oregon and Texas.