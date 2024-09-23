NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, is proud to announce an expansion of its partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation, furthering its commitment to our nation’s heroes by donating 100% of the LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding needed for the specially adapted mortgage-free homes built for wounded veterans.

The Gary Sinise Foundation, a nonprofit established in 2011 by actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise that is dedicated to serving America’s defenders, veterans, first responders and their families, continues to make a profound impact through its R.I.S.E. program (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment). This initiative constructs specially adapted, mortgage-free smart homes for our nation’s most severely wounded heroes, who have sacrificed so much. With LP’s expanded support, the program will continue to provide these heroes with homes designed to meet their unique needs—homes built to last.

“We’re humbled to be part of something so meaningful,” said LP Executive Vice President and General Manager of Siding Jason Ringblom. “These veterans have given so much for our country. It’s only right that we help ensure they have a safe place to call home.”

LP and the LP Foundation have supported the Gary Sinise Foundation since 2022, providing financial contributions and LP SmartSide products, including for the home of Retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Patrick Scrogin earlier this year. The recent expansion of this partnership underscores LP’s dedication to making a tangible difference, now donating all necessary LP SmartSide products for homes built through the Gary Sinise Foundation.

For nearly three decades, LP SmartSide Trim and Siding has set the standard in home siding, combining the timeless beauty of traditional wood with the durability of engineered wood. By donating these materials, LP is not only helping to build homes; it is also helping to build futures for those who have given so much.

“We are honored to have LP Building Solutions as a national partner of the Gary Sinise Foundation; a company that truly shares our mission to serve our nation’s defenders, veterans, first responders and their families who have sacrificed so much to defend our freedoms and keep us safe,” said Gary Sinise Foundation Executive Director Donna Mercier. “On behalf of our founder Gary Sinise, whose support for our nation’s veterans and first responders dates back more than 40 years, we are deeply grateful to our Nashville neighbor, LP Building Solutions, for expanding its support of the Gary Sinise Foundation to reach even more heroes in need around the country.”

This program is part of LP’s broader commitment to philanthropy and community support. Over the years, the LP Foundation has contributed over $22 million to nonprofits and public schools, with a focus on supporting the communities in which LP operates.

For more information about LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding and the Gary Sinise Foundation, visit lpcorp.com and garysinisefoundation.org.

