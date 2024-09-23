LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for August 2024

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. ( Nasdaq: LPLA ) (the “Company”), today released its monthly activity report for August 2024.

Total advisory and brokerage assets at the end of August were $1.56 trillion, an increase of $30.8 billion, or 2.0%, compared to the end of July 2024.

Total net new assets for August were $6.8 billion, which included $0.3 billion of acquired net new assets resulting from Liquidity & Succession activity.

Total organic net new assets for August were $6.6 billion, translating to a 5.2% annualized growth rate. This included $3.8 billion of assets that off-boarded as part of the previously disclosed planned separation from misaligned large OSJs. Excluding these assets, organic net new assets were $10.4 billion, translating to a 8.1% annualized growth rate.

Total organic net new advisory assets were $5.4 billion, translating to a 7.7% annualized growth rate. Excluding the off-boarded assets from misaligned large OSJs, total organic net new advisory assets were $9.1 billion, translating to a 12.8% annualized growth rate.

Total client cash balances at the end of August were $43.3 billion, a decrease of $0.7 billion compared to the end of July 2024. Net buying in August was $12.6 billion.

(End of period $ in billions, unless noted) August July Change August Change 2024 2024 M/M 2023 Y/Y Advisory and Brokerage Assets Advisory assets 869.5 850.6 2.2% 680.8 27.7% Brokerage assets 690.6 678.7 1.8% 590.5 17.0% Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets 1,560.1 1,529.3 2.0% 1,271.3 22.7% Organic Net New Assets Net new organic advisory assets 5.4 6.8 n/m 8.3 n/m Net new organic brokerage assets 1.1 2.2 n/m 4.7 n/m Total Organic Net New Assets 6.6 9.0 n/m 13.1 n/m Acquired Net New Assets Net new organic advisory assets 0.2 0.0 n/m 0.0 n/m Net new organic brokerage assets 0.0 0.0 n/m 0.0 n/m Total Acquired Net New Assets 0.3 0.0 n/m 0.0 n/m Total Net New Assets Net new advisory assets 5.7 6.8 n/m 8.3 n/m Net new brokerage assets 1.2 2.2 n/m 4.7 n/m Total Net New Assets 6.8 9.0 n/m 13.1 n/m Net brokerage to advisory conversions 1.3 1.0 n/m 0.9 n/m

Client Cash Balances Insured cash account sweep 30.4 31.1 (2.3%) 34.7 (12.4%) Deposit cash account sweep 9.3 9.1 2.2% 9.1 2.2% Total Bank Sweep 39.7 40.2 (1.2%) 43.8 (9.4%) Money market sweep 2.2 2.3 (4.3%) 2.5 (12.0%) Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties 41.9 42.5 (1.4%) 46.3 (9.5%) Client cash account(1) 1.4 1.5 (6.7%) 1.3 7.7% Total Client Cash Balances 43.3 44.0 (1.6%) 47.7 (9.2%) Net buy (sell) activity 12.6 12.9 n/m 12.7 n/m Market Drivers S&P 500 Index (end of period) 5,648 5,522 2.3% 4,508 25.3% Russell 2000 Index (end of period) 2,218 2,254 (1.6%) 1,900 16.7% Fed Funds daily effective rate (average bps) 533 533 —% 533 —%

Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.

(1) During the first quarter of 2024, the Company updated its definition of client cash account balances to exclude other client payables. Prior period disclosures have been updated to reflect this change as applicable.