LPL Financial Welcomes 57th Street Wealth Advisors to Linsco Channel

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, announced today that financial advisors Ken Hutkin and Ron Winkler have joined LPL’s employee advisor channel, Linsco by LPL Financial, to launch 57th Street Wealth Advisors. They reported serving approximately $400 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and join LPL from Wedbush Securities. They will operate the first Linsco office in New York City.

Hutkin brings more than 30 years of experience as a business owner and entrepreneur to the partnership. He prides himself on understanding the unique challenges faced by professionals and business owners, which gives him the ability to design custom-tailored strategies and financial plans. Winkler has spent nearly 40 years of his career as the founder and managing partner of Winkler & Co. CPAs, a tax and financial planning firm. Like Hutkin, Winkler’s passion for business and entrepreneurship drove his successful small business and ability to find approaches to even the toughest of clients’ financial challenges.

Together, the advisors aim to guide their clients through every step of their financial lives through attentive, personalized service and clear actionable plans. The 57th team also includes licensed Client Services Associate Margarita “Margie” Santiago and wealth associates Nathan Wild and Noah Hutkin.

“What makes our team distinctive and brings us the most pride is our commitment to both the execution of strategies and our service model,” Winkler said. “We are a process-driven, holistic multi-generational financial planning and asset management team, and we strive to offer exceptional service as we deliver tax-sensitive investment strategies and comprehensive wealth management.”

Looking to operate with greater autonomy while also evolving their practice, 57th Street Wealth Advisors turned to Linsco by LPL Financial.

The Linsco employee advisor model serves financial advisors seeking the core tenets of independence, including owning their client relationships and having the flexibility to run their practice on their own terms. With Linsco, advisors have access to LPL’s integrated wealth management platform and robust business resources, along with the additional benefits of having support from an experienced branch management team and other dedicated consultants.

“We are truly setting up our practice for the future — both for our clients and legacy,” Hutkin said. “LPL is a recognized name in the industry with flexibility, scale and continued investment in resources, which can help us grow our team and ensure business continuity in the years to come. We are also excited for clients to have a successful and streamlined experience with LPL. We look forward to all the new opportunities ahead.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, said, “We welcome Ken, Ron and the entire 57th Street Wealth Advisors team to the LPL community. Through Linsco, advisors are empowered and have greater autonomy and flexibility to grow their practice on their terms. LPL’s integrated wealth management platform, robust business resources and support from our experienced branch management team and dedicated consultants can help them take their successful businesses to the next level. We look forward to supporting the 57th Street Wealth Advisors team as they continue to grow and serve their clients.”

