LRS Healthcare Announces Appointment of Kim Howard as President

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

LRS Healthcare®, a leading provider of healthcare staffing services and part of Jackson Healthcare ®, today announced the appointment of Kim Howard as president.

With an extensive background in the healthcare staffing sector, Howard brings a proven track record and deep expertise in workforce solutions, business development, recruitment and operations. Prior to joining the Jackson Healthcare family of companies, she was chief client officer at Nomad Healthcare, a leader in the staffing technology space, and a two-year recipient of Staffing Industry Analysts’ “Global Power 150 Women in Staffing” honor, which recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the workforce ecosystem. In addition to her new role, she will maintain her responsibilities as president of Jackson Nurse Professionals, also part of Jackson Healthcare.

“We are excited to have Kim join the LRS Healthcare team and look forward to the impact she will have on the organization, the caregiver experience, and our mission of improving the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone we touch,” said Scott L’Heureux, group president of nurse and allied health for Jackson Healthcare.

“Joining LRS Healthcare will allow me to further expand my personal passion for helping deliver the very best patient care. As an established leader in nursing, allied health and long-term care staffing, LRS is uniquely positioned to bring together the latest technology and a talented workforce to provide truly impactful caregiver experiences,” added Howard. “I am delighted to lead the next chapter of this impressive organization’s journey.”

About LRS Healthcare

LRS Healthcare ® is a leading provider of medical staffing that connects exceptional nursing and allied healthcare professionals to incredible facilities nationwide. Since 2006, its central focus has been to help people reach their true potential and healthcare professionals provide the best patient care possible. LRS is committed to working with the top talent in the industry, while making the healthcare staffing process as simple as possible for both travelers and healthcare clients. LRS Healthcare is part of the Jackson Healthcare ® family of companies. To learn more, visit www.lrshealthcare.com.