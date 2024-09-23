Winner: Aritzia

Nominees: Kohls, Wayfair

Brand Builder of the Year: The "Brand Builder of the Year" award recognizes the brand that has demonstrated exceptional skill and creativity in developing, enhancing, and expanding their brand.

Winner: Dynamite

Nominees: Elf, Frank & Eileen

Best 360 Campaign Strategy: Through a 360 do-it-all strategic approach, this brand maximized budgets, scale and reach to LTK Creators and shoppers through successful collaborations, LTK advertising, and Media Boosting.

Winner: Best Buy

Nominees: Summer Fridays, Ulta

Best Category Exclusive - Fashion: This award recognizes an exceptional brand campaign that stands out within its specific category through unique and exclusive attributes.

Winner: Free People

Nominee: Evereve

Best Performance Strategy: Through a strategic approach with LTK Creators, this brand achieved some of the highest-performing campaigns—combining strategic testing of channels, variety of LTK Creators and content formats.

Winner: Quince

Nominees: Adidas, Bloomingdales

Best Retail Media Network: This award honors a retail media platform that has demonstrated exceptional performance and innovation in connecting brands with consumers. This award celebrates excellence in leveraging data, technology, and creativity to deliver impactful advertising solutions that drive measurable results for both retailers and brands.

Winner: Roundel Media designed by Target

Nominees: Best Buy, Saks Fifth Avenue

About LTK

As the inventor of Creator Commerce, LTK is the trusted platform for creators and their businesses by powering and monetizing the connection between content and commerce. Founded in 2011 by Amber and Baxter Box, the LTK mission is to empower creators to be as economically successful as possible. LTK has over 70 patent assets for its innovative technology solutions that have pioneered an industry. Premium lifestyle creators in 150+ countries drive nearly $5 billion in annual retail sales through the LTK platform. Today, 40 million monthly consumers turn to LTK Creators in the LTK shopping platform to find inspiration and instantly shop the styles recommended by their favorite creators. More than 8,000 retailers partner with LTK to gain access to its global creator network for content that converts against cross-channel KPIs. LTK is the connection between creators and brands - driving more than 44,000 brand collaborations annually. LTK is headquartered in Dallas, TX and currently operates on five continents. To download the LTK shopping app, search for LTK in the App Store or Google Play.

For the latest updates from LTK, follow Shop.LTK on TikTok and Instagram, and LTK on LinkedIn.

