Lubrizol Enhances Dispersant Production Capacity in North America

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

As part of its growth strategy, Lubrizol is expanding operations at its Avon Lake, OH, manufacturing facility to double the production capacity of Solsperse™ Hyperdispersants, commonly used by coating and ink formulators for outstanding pigment dispersant performance, and for a variety of other applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240910824745/en/

This latest investment will enable Lubrizol to support its global growth trajectory for dispersants and enable further capacity expansion opportunities in the future, some already planned for 2025. (Photo: Business Wire)

First produced at the facility in 2014, Lubrizol has steadily expanded the manufacturing capacity of Solsperse™ Hyperdispersants over the last decade, increasing the number of products that can be sourced from the plant. This latest investment will enable Lubrizol to support its global growth trajectory for dispersants and enable additional capacity expansion opportunities in the future, some already planned for 2025.

“Increasing Solsperse™ Hyperdispersant production in Avon Lake allows us to better serve our North American customers and reduce supply chain complexity,” shares Luis Carthery, Sr. Director Performance Coatings, Lubrizol. “Production in North America for North America enables faster response times and reduces transportation needs, improving sustainability by reducing the carbon footprint associated with shipping between regions.”

This investment demonstrates Lubrizol’s ongoing commitment to the Coatings market in North America, while also helping ensure products manufactured in other regions are readily available to customers in those regions. Earlier this year, the company announced an investment to increase capacity of its acrylic emulsion technologies in Gastonia, NC, as part of its growth strategy.

“Many segments of the coatings industry continue to rapidly grow,” shares Marco Fay, Vice President Performance Coatings, Lubrizol. “Our investments solidify our commitment to our customers that we are partners in progress who they can count on to bring new coating innovations to life. From 100% active, to water-based, bio-content containing dispersants, to high-performing additives for industrial and protective coatings, Lubrizol helps our customers achieve their sustainability initiatives and growth targets.”

Solsperse™ Hyperdispersants are widely recognized for delivering outstanding performance. This dispersant technology combines polymeric stabilizing chains with anchor groups optimized for the production of sterically stabilized dispersions with high solids content, low viscosity, and excellent viscosity and particle size stability. Customers count on Solsperse Hyperdispersants to solve diverse formulation challenges and create new opportunities.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a science-based company whose specialty chemistry delivers sustainable solutions to advance mobility, improve well-being and enhance modern life. Every day, the innovators of Lubrizol strive to create extraordinary value for customers at the intersection of science, market needs and business success, driving discovery and creating breakthrough solutions that enhance life and make the world work better. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has global reach and local presence, with more than 100 manufacturing facilities, sales and technical offices and 8,000 employees around the world. For more information, visit www.Lubrizol.com.