Santa Ana, CA, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tipmefast, Inc. (OTC.: TMEF) today announced that Lucent, Inc., its wholly-owned subsidiary operating in sustainable energy storage, will be specializing in providing energy storage efficiencies to the data center and cloud computing sectors. Through its affiliation with Taiwan National Laboratories, efficiencies can be gained in both the battery cell design and energy distribution. In these applications, APIs provide a way to access and integrate AI and machine learning models into existing systems, making advanced analytics and predictive capabilities more accessible and scalable. AI Machine Learning will provide any abnormality warnings and predictions of equipment failures and maintenance needs. These capabilities are built on high-performance computing applications developed by Lucent’s working relationship with The National Applied Research Laboratories, Taiwan (ROC).

Lucent, with offices in Irvine, CA, and Taipei, Taiwan, is pushing the boundaries of energy efficiency in every computing application.

Lucent Inc.'s business model identifies commercial-ready technologies and connects with potential clients and markets. Lucent engages in sustainable business practices and is one of the few businesses to cover all 17 of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Further information on Lucent can be found at https://www.lucentlabs.ai.

About Lucent Inc.: Lucent’s mission is to revolutionize the AI data center and cloud computing industry by AI applications platform and harness the power of clean energy. With offices in Irvine, CA, and Taipei, Taiwan, Lucent is committed to providing sustainable, reliable & high-performance solutions that empower businesses and public sectors to thrive in a digital world. Through collaboration & partnership with governments, businesses, and communities, and unwavering dedication to environmental responsibility, Lucent strives to create a brighter, cleaner future for all.