NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 7, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Lululemon Athletica Inc. (the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: LULU), if they purchased the Company’s securities between December 7, 2023 and July 24, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Lululemon and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-lulu/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by October 7, 2024.

About the Lawsuit

Lululemon and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (1) the Company was struggling with inventory allocation and color palette execution issues; (2) as a result, the Company’s Breezethrough product launch underperformed and the Company was experiencing stagnating sales in the Americas region; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s positive statements about the its business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.