lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU) today released its fourth annual 2024 Global Wellbeing Report 1, revealing a perpetual and counterproductive cycle where the relentless pursuit of wellbeing is making us less well. While the focus on wellbeing is stronger than ever – 89% of people are taking more action than they were a year ago to improve their wellbeing – so is the pressure to keep up. Nearly two-thirds of respondents are struggling with this growing societal demand to support their wellbeing in specific ways. This pressure is causing almost half of respondents to experience “wellbeing burnout.”

“We are pleased to share new insights into the state of wellbeing around the world,” said Calvin McDonald, CEO, lululemon. “By sharing these insights, we hope to stimulate conversations and encourage people to reflect on how to support their wellbeing. The data shows us that moving with others and feeling a sense of community can positively impact how a person feels, and we look forward to bringing our guests and communities around the world together throughout the year to do just that.”

Despite this continued prioritization of wellbeing, the Wellbeing Index Scores, measured across physical, mental and social dimensions, have remained stagnant globally over the past four years; underscoring a need for a change in the approach to improving wellbeing. The data highlights the top pressure points fueling the wellbeing cycle:

61% of those surveyed say they experience overwhelming societal expectations to appear well.

53% say there is a lot of conflicting information about the best ways to improve wellbeing.

89% of those experiencing “wellbeing burnout” say loneliness is a contributing factor.

The report outlines three strategies that are helping people worldwide get unstuck and move beyond “wellbeing burnout.”

Quiet the noise – Focus on mindfulness, take social media breaks and set boundaries. For example, those who practice meditation report 12% higher wellbeing. Do what feels good to you – Practice doing things at your own pace, move your body throughout the day, spend time in nature, or use physical activity to socialize. Those who move their body a little throughout the day report 16% higher wellbeing. Invite others on your journey – Connect with your community by working out with a friend, sign-up for a team sport or fitness class, or vocalize your needs with your family, friendships, and relationships. Those who use physical activity as an opportunity to socialize with others report 23% higher wellbeing.

“Often, the pressure to improve our wellbeing causes us to overthink and fixate on what’s lacking in our lives. I recommend setting gradual, achievable goals, turning the pursuit of wellbeing into a source of joy and anticipation rather than stress,” said Dr. Murali Doraiswamy, professor, Duke University and lululemon Mental Wellbeing Global Advisory Board member.

While the data highlights the wellbeing pressures, an intersection of community and movement can help break the cycle and improve wellbeing. Through the simple act of moving with others, individuals can feel more connected to their communities, become rooted in purpose and improve overall wellbeing by 16%.

As a brand rooted in community and movement, lululemon announced a $3.1M USD commitment to United for Global Mental Health, The Global Coalition for Youth Mental Health led by UNICEF 2 and UNICEF's Global Mental Health Fund, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to continue their work in advancing mental health across the globe, with a sharpened focus on the intersection of movement and mental health.

“People are talking about mental health more than ever before and it is critical for every part of our societies to come together to continue to raise awareness, reduce stigma and take action to increase support for mental health around the world,” said Sarah Kline, CEO of United for Global Mental Health (UnitedGMH) and lululemon Mental Wellbeing Global Advisory Board Member. "With lululemon’s donation and partnership, United for Global Mental Health will continue to drive national and global policy commitments and actions to encourage greater physical activity to support mental health across the world, recognising the strong bidirectional link between physical and mental health. We will continue building the Global Mental Health Action Network as a global community to promote action and garner conversations to help address mental health and wellbeing pressures.”

In support of World Mental Health Day, lululemon is sharing a variety of actions big and small to boost wellbeing for all and bring guests together globally to move in different ways. From October 7 – October 12, lululemon will be hosting a variety of free movement-based community activations around the world. To learn more about how to participate please visit: https://corporate.lululemon.com/media/our-stories/2024/lululemon-brings-community-and-movement-together.

To view the lululemon 2024 Global Wellbeing Report, please visit here.

