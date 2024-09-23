CHICO, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (“Lulus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LVLU), the attainable luxury brand for women, today announced a strategic collaboration with Dillard's, one of the nation's largest fashion retailers. This marks a significant milestone in Lulus’ wholesale strategy, aimed at reaching new audiences and expanding the brand's distribution footprint across key markets.

As part of this collaboration, Lulus will bring its latest collections to more than 30 Dillard's stores nationwide, offering a selection of special occasion and event apparel that reflects the brand’s commitment to style, quality and attainable luxury. This collaboration not only enhances Lulus’ presence in the retail space but also provides Dillard's customers with access to the brand's unapologetically feminine designs and quality craftsmanship. Lulus also has plans to introduce an expanded Prom collection at Dillard’s in early 2025, further strengthening the brand’s presence in the special occasion wear market.

"Working with Dillard's is a pivotal step in our broader strategy to amplify Lulus’ presence in key markets,” said Crystal Landsem, CEO of Lulus. “Dillard’s is one of the nation's largest fashion retailers and by aligning with them, we extend our brand's reach to meet the evolving demands of our customers. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to strategic growth and mutual success, and we are confident it will yield significant benefits for both brands as we move forward together."

Dillard's Vice President of Merchandising Alexandra Dillard Lucie adds, "We are happy to welcome Lulus to Dillard's just in time for homecoming! The brand brings a new, fresh and modern addition to our social occasion collection. Many of our younger, contemporary customers already know of Lulus' tremendous appeal, and we are pleased to present it at Dillard's."

As discussed in the Q2 2024 earnings call, Lulus marked a record second quarter for its special occasion and bridesmaids categories, reinforcing Lulus’ brand position as the go-to destination for all of life’s moments. As part of a broader strategy, the collaboration aims to increase visibility and accessibility for Lulus through key wholesale partnerships.

Lulus’ wholesale expansion builds on the success of its “Friends for Life” campaign, the Company’s first ever multi-channel brand initiative, and “Lulus Loves” collaborations, which brings together compelling brands that intersect with Lulus’ core customers, providing them with more options to enhance their shopping experience and make Lulus their go-to shopping destination for all occasions. In 2024, the Company launched Lulus Loves collections with Boys Lie, D’Amelio Footwear, Levi's®, Sister Jane, Stoned Immaculate, Vans, Zemeta, and more. In the coming year, the Company is focused on further expanding its reach through strategic partnerships that align with its vision and customer base.