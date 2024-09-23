NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Luna Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNA) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Luna Innovation on April 1, 2024 with a Class Period from August 11, 2023 to March 25, 2024. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Luna Innovation have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Luna Innovations’ financial statements from August 10, 2023 to the present included false figures as a result of improper revenue recognition; (2) as a result, Luna Innovations would need to restate its previously filed financial statements from August 10, 2023 to November 14, 2023; (3) Luna Innovations lacked adequate internal controls; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

