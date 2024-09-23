ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (GSX, Booth #1815) LVT (LiveView Technologies, Inc.), the leader of customizable mobile security and cloud-native software solutions, today unveiled its next-generation Command Center —the culmination 100s of hours spent shadowing and collaborating with security operations teams—designed to give security operators unrivaled control over their video security systems. The 8-year-old proven VSaaS solution, now available in beta, was rebuilt from the ground up to empower personnel with unparalleled efficiency and effective incident management capabilities, including a new user experience that reduces the time needed to make informed response decisions.

“For nearly a decade, LVT’s Command Center has given security leaders who want to leverage the power of cloud-native software services unmatched situational awareness. Our new Command Center experience provides an even more seamless, reliable, and highly effective system built to stay ahead of the evolving security landscape while leveraging the globally scalable, lower cost of ownership, and dynamic power of cloud compute,” said Steve Lindsey, LVT CTO. “Security teams are often hampered by solutions that restrict them from taking real-time action; failing to deliver timely alerts and provide the essential information to inform an effective response at any moment, day or night.”

The LVT Command Center was designed using extensive market research and customer feedback, which highlighted the acute need for sophisticated, AI-integrated security management solutions. New and enhanced features that provide customizations to manage complex enterprise environments at scale include: