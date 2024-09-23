ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (GSX, Booth #1815) -- LVT (LiveView Technologies, Inc.), the leader of customizable mobile security solutions, today released its new application programming interface (API) that allows security teams to integrate LVT Unit video security insights with any existing security platform. The API allows integrations with in-house systems, leading to a single pane of glass for security operations center (SOC) operators to take control of situations rapidly utilizing LVT’s physical security platform from their preferred software environment.

“LVT provides a stellar end-to-end solution for managing our mobile security solutions, but we know customers also have other software within their security ecosystem. Our open integration platform empowers teams to access our video intelligence in any environment they prefer,” said Steve Lindsey, LVT CTO. “Customers can now choose between the LVT video management software, our integrations with partners like Immix and Fusus by Axon, or our API to access the security insights they need to maximize safety and control.”

The API provides customers with more ways to access LVT’s intelligence, including recently announced integrations with Immix, and Fusus by Axon, along with additional partnerships coming in the future. LVT’s new API also integrates well with proprietary software developed in-house for video and alert management, providing support for customers’ customized solutions.

LVT’s API allows SOC operators to monitor and access situations from a single dashboard: