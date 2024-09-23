Catalytic pyrolysis unit in heart of Europe to bolster sustainable growth, value creation

Chancellor Scholz, top elected officials attend milestone event; celebrate company commitment to Cologne region

Proprietary LYB MoReTec technology enables scalable solution to recapture valuable raw materials from hard-to-recycle plastics often destined to landfill, incineration

Unit’s design and process technology enable high plastic-to-plastic yield; allow for operation under 100% renewable power, helping reduce GHG emissions

WESSELING, Germany, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) today advanced its journey toward sustainable growth and value creation by laying the foundation of its first, catalytic advanced recycling plant at its Wesseling, Germany site. German Chancellor Scholz and Minister-President Wüst attended the celebrations, underscoring the project’s importance for both the region’s and Germany’s goals for a circular, low carbon economy. Targeted startup for the new unit is set for 2026, as part of the company’s strategy to build a profitable Circular and Low Carbon Solutions business.

Using LYB proprietary MoReTec technology, this plant will be the first commercial scale, single-train advanced recycling plant, designed to demonstrate its capability for further scalability. This unit will convert pre-treated, mixed waste plastic into raw materials to produce new plastic polymers that will be sold under the LYB Circulen Revive brand. These polymers complement the company’s offerings in mechanically recycled and renewable-based polymers marketed respectively under Circulen Recover and Circulen Renew branding.

“Germany is a strong location for the chemical industry and the new LYB plant in Wesseling represents the future viability of this industry. As the first large-scale industrial plant for chemical plastic recycling, it is a significant step towards a circular economy”, said Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz. “The German government is committed to strengthening and further enhancing Germany as a location for the chemical industry.”

“With investments like these, we are creating solutions and addressing rising demand for more sustainable products from our customers and society,” said LYB CEO Peter Vanacker. “The new facility has the potential to turn back hard to recycle, processed mixed plastic waste of more than 1.2 million German citizens into valuable raw materials to make new products. And this is only the first unit that we are building, we are already working on our future MoReTec plants.”

LYB anticipates its MoReTec technology will gradually help shift the use of traditional fossil-based raw materials toward circular resources. Further, the catalytic nature of the technology allows it to conserve energy and significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions, while serving as a blueprint for future investments. LYB received a 40 million euro grant from the EU Innovation Fund for the project1.

Vanacker also called for improved support of European industry. “It’s essential we have policies that stimulate demand for sustainable and circular materials. As we make these significant investments in our future, we need a firm, reliable pathway to ensure confidence,” Vanacker said, echoing the Antwerp Declaration for an Industrial Deal, which he presented with other business leaders to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in February of this year.

1 DISCLAIMER Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency. Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.