SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYEL), a clinical‑stage T-cell reprogramming company advancing a diverse pipeline of cell therapies for patients with solid tumors or hematologic malignancies, announced today that Lynn Seely, MD, Lyell’s President & CEO, will participate on a panel discussion on next-generation cell therapies in oncology at Goldman Sachs Cell Therapy Day on October 1 at 11:50 a.m. ET.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.lyell.com. Following the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the presentation date.

About Lyell