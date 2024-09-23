Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

Lyell Immunopharma Announces Participation in Goldman Sachs Cell Therapy Day

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYEL), a clinical‑stage T-cell reprogramming company advancing a diverse pipeline of cell therapies for patients with solid tumors or hematologic malignancies, announced today that Lynn Seely, MD, Lyell’s President & CEO, will participate on a panel discussion on next-generation cell therapies in oncology at Goldman Sachs Cell Therapy Day on October 1 at 11:50 a.m. ET.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, Associated Press

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYEL), a clinical‑stage T-cell reprogramming company advancing a diverse pipeline of cell therapies for patients with solid tumors or hematologic malignancies, announced today that Lynn Seely, MD, Lyell’s President & CEO, will participate on a panel discussion on next-generation cell therapies in oncology at Goldman Sachs Cell Therapy Day on October 1 at 11:50 a.m. ET.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.lyell.com. Following the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the presentation date.

About Lyell

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Lyell is a clinical-stage T-cell reprogramming company advancing a diverse pipeline of cell therapies, including three product candidates in or entering Phase 1 clinical development for patients with solid tumors or hematologic malignancies. Lyell’s product candidates are enhanced with novel anti-exhaustion technology designed to address barriers that limit consistent and long-lasting responses to cell therapy for solid tumors: T-cell exhaustion and lack of durable stemness, which includes the ability to persist and self-renew to drive durable tumor cytotoxicity. Lyell applies its proprietary ex vivo genetic and epigenetic reprogramming technology to address these barriers to develop new medicines with improved durable clinical outcomes. Lyell is based in South San Francisco, California with facilities in Seattle and Bothell, Washington. To learn more, please visit www.lyell.com.

Contact:

Ellen Rose Senior Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations erose@lyell.com

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 23
Idaho’s U.S. Attorney announces election complaints program
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax ...
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestSep. 26
Rare Element Resources Receives DOE Operations Approval and Additional Funding Commitment for Rare Earth Demonstration Plant in Wyoming
Local News & NorthwestSep. 26
EPR Properties Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for October 31, 2024
Local News & NorthwestSep. 26
EnerSys Announces Date and Webcast Information for Its Tech Talk Focused on Its Lithium-Ion Cell Gigafactory
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy