NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. (the “Company”) announced that, commencing on September 23, 2024, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 28,750,000 units, which includes 3,750,000 units issued pursuant to the exercise by the underwriters of their overallotment option, completed on August 2, 2024 may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols “MBAV” and “MBAVW,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “MBAVU.” No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of the units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into the Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 31, 2024. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. served as sole book-running manager for the offering. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus its efforts on seeking and consummating an initial business combination with a company that has an enterprise value of at least $1 billion, although a target entity with a smaller or larger enterprise value may be considered. The Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business industry or sector and in any geographic region.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements