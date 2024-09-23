Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

Make a Splash: 4 Product Launch Press Release Examples

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launching a new product can be challenging, especially in today's competitive markets. But we're here to help!

Notified, Associated Press

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launching a new product can be challenging, especially in today’s competitive markets. But we’re here to help!

To ensure a successful announcement, use these examples to inspire your next press release.

You’ll learn:

  • How to write an engaging headline
  • How to use multimedia to your advantage
  • Why powerful quotes are so important
  • And more!

Read the full post.

About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. It starts with GlobeNewswire, which for more than 30 years has been the globally trusted press release distribution and regulatory filing service to leading organizations. From there, gain deeper audience insights with our world-class media and social monitoring tools, and elevate shareholder confidence with our award-winning investor relations solutions, so that you—the modern PR, IR and marketing pro—are well-equipped to engage, educate and excite your audience.

Notified is a part of West Technology Group, LLC controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

Media Contact

Caroline Smith Caroline.smith@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at  https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29112128-2c31-4f2c-ba0a-52670465ab60

